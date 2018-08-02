Our Faith has an ongoing, dual-tradition: we welcome new clergy and offer departing ones an opportunity to look back on their ministry in our community.
Rabbi Marshal Klaven has led Galveston’s Congregation B’nai Israel, the first Jewish Reform congregation in Texas, since 2014. He will be superseded by Rabbi Matt Cohen whom you’ll meet in a future column.
•••
OF: What will you miss about the island?
Klaven: There are many ways to define “home.” For some, home is a particular place, marked by familiar sounds, smells and surroundings. For me, home is wherever there are good people who think a little less about themselves and a little more about one another. And, I feel so blessed to have found that type of home here in Galveston, both within the larger community as well as within my family of faith at B’nai Israel. It is certainly these relationships and our combined efforts towards a brighter and more understanding future that I will miss the most.
OF: How did B’nai Israel change during your time here?
Klaven: B’nai Israel’s spirit has been and, I know, will always remain, strong. So, my sacred task was simply to help steer this historic Jewish community through the obstacles that accompany the modernization of a nonprofit organization while striving to diversify the programs and services offered to fulfill the needs present both inside and outside the walls of the synagogue. Thanks to the tremendous support of our lay leaders, staff and community partners over the last four years, we have grown by 70 family units, our religious school has multiplied tenfold and we earned international recognition by the Reform Movement for audacious hospitality.
OF: What’s next for you and how can folks keep up with you?
Klaven: What’s next for me is becoming a father with an expected delivery date, with God’s help, of late September and developing to be an ever-better partner to my loving and supportive wife, artist Christina Ebert, as her career takes center stage for our family. I will continue to invest my passion for service as a hospital chaplain in York, Penn., as part of a one-year clinical pastoral education program. Then, God only knows.
OF: What do you see as our island’s greatest spiritual strength?
Klaven: Galveston’s greatest asset is its history. Through it, we are reminded that we were, are and shall remain a welcoming city comprised of diversity. Whereas a stacked singularity can be toppled by the slightest of breezes, a house built upon a broad foundation can stand firm for ages. And, I couldn’t be happier with the rabbi CBI chose to be my successor. Rabbi Matt Cohen passionately brings his Judaism to bear not just on the pulpit but on the streets. He, as Rabbi Henry Cohen did before him, “prays with (his) feet.”
•••
Every rabbi desires to leave a legacy. Sandy Richbook, who serves as the congregation’s president, contemplated Klaven’s.
“The past four years have offered me the incredibly rich and treasured opportunity of personal conversations with Marshal,” she said. “The concept of religion can leave one wanting, intimidated and confused. Rabbi Klaven’s unique approach to Reform Judaism through his stirring voice of music and poetry, those amusing stories and his often entertaining jokes are inspirational, approachable and simply rocking.”
Similarly, Sara Salzman, president of the sisterhood here, offered her tribute to our departing rabbi.
“For my family, Rabbi Klaven was the best thing about moving to Galveston,” she said. “He helped my daughter rediscover her Judaism. He was patient and caring to my adult son with autism. He helped me and my husband discover a love for Torah study. He has been a wise friend and spiritual leader to our entire family.”
We’ll give the last word this week to Laurence Wall, chairman of the temple’s Ah-MEN’s Club.
“You come to know the essence of a person when you have such access to their core belief system,” Wall said. “The qualities that have made Marshal such a beloved spiritual and community leader — traits such as patience, kindness, tolerance — make him an even more cherished friend. While Galveston loses a beautiful voice, I have the honor of having made a dear, dear friend for life.”
Next week in Our Faith: A unique worship event is periodically held in a closed cafe.
