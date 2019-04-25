Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom is offering Bites of the Bay, a family friendly epicurean event from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Johnnie Aldolfo Civic Center, 400 Walker St. in League City.
“How would you like to sample the food offered by 23 different restaurants all at the same time, all in one place, all for one low cost?,” asked Wendy Kane, publicity co-chairman for Shaar. “We’ll have American, Italian, Mediterranean and Asian restaurants serving their best foods.”
The eateries on offer range from the Outback Steakhouse to the fast food giants McDonald’s and Papa John’s with a variety of deli options to boot.
The cost is $20 for ages 13 and older, $12 for kids 6 to 12. Children 5 and under are free. The session will also offer a silent auction and raffle.
For details, call 281-488-5861 or email office@shaarhashalom.org.
The Friendswood edition of the National Day of Prayer will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on May 2 at Stevenson Park Pavilion, 1100 S Friendswood Drive.
“This observance is of great significance to me,” said Steve Martin who is coordinating this year’s meeting. Our nation must give praise to Jesus for the love he has given to us. We must repent and seek forgiveness for our own sins as we gather in unity to ask for cleansing and discernment for God-guided right decisions in life, work, and government. The theme emphasizes loving one another, as in 1 Peter 3:8- 12, to yield to his lordship to work in and through us to show love to one other. The gatherings throughout the nation brings us in remembrance that God acts when we are in unity with Him.”
For details, call 832-607-1734.
Servolution is a movement that has brought island churches together in practical service for the last seven years. Now it’s spreading to the mainland with a multi-church effort which will begin at 9:15 a.m. on May 5 (Sunday) as workers report to individual sites. Addresses vary and volunteers will be assigned by email. Then, at 1 p.m. there will be a group photo and lunch at Texas City’s St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N.
“Servolution is a way for churches to partner together for a day of service,” said Ingrid Clark, director of missions and administration at Texas City’s St. John’s United Methodist Church. “Instead of our regular worship services on Sunday morning, volunteers from 11 Mainland churches will gather to serve and bless others in the Texas City and La Marque communities. Look for us in our Servolution t-shirts serving at Bay Street Park, the Galveston County Food Bank, Bobby Beach Park, and other locations in the area.”
Clark said that there will be opportunities for every skill level, from trash pick up to plarn mat making and more. For details or to volunteer, call 409-655-5348 or visit www.facebook.com/servolutionmainland/.
Update: Overall, the national media may suggest that now is a tough time to be a person of faith, but the Pew Research folks just surveyed several dozen countries and found only one, Sweden, had significant (more than 50 percent) opposition to religion taking a more important role in public life. Indonesia had only a 4 percent opposition rate and the U.S., 18 percent.
In fact, religious influence is growing worldwide, in spite of declines seen in the West.
