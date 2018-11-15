Texas City’s First Baptist Church will be offering free turkeys to any in need from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at 2120 36th St. N.
“Our M25 outreach ministry is inviting anyone that’s in need of help to come,” said event volunteer Samantha Hawkins. “Our church is attempting to be one of the benevolent arms of our community by serving others as the Bible says in Matthew 25, ‘When I was hungry, you fed me.”
For details, call 409-927-9287 or 903-780-4798.
La Marque’s Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its fall musical at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque.
“We’ll have a full slate of headliners,” said organizer Aaron Johnson. “Including the Voices of the Mainland, T. C. Joyful Messengers, the Jerusalem Gospelaires, the Heavenly Tones, the Saints and sister Latashia Beck, who is a praise dancer. All are welcome. Come showcase your talent—we’ll also have an open mic.”
For details, call 409-256-1329.
There will be two other musicals in the offing:
The Brotherhood of Texas City’s Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have a musical at 4 p.m. Saturday at 7420 FM 1765. For details, call 409-935-1100.
And, Texas City’s True Mission Church of God in Christ will have its fourth pre-Thanksgiving musical at 7 p.m. Saturday at 406 Fourth St. N. All church choirs, praise teams, youth choirs and drill teams are invited.
For details, call 409-457-3401.
Texas City’s St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 59th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. with Harold Block and the Church of the Living God as their guests.
“Come out and help us celebrate with plenty of wonderful gospel music as we lift up our faith and praise the Lord,” said member Debra Smith for the church. “After that we shall dine together in our fellowship hall. And stay tuned for next year’s big 60-mark event.”
For details, call Debra Smith at 409-996-9430, or Tina Nickerson at 832-994-3191.
Dickinson’s Christian Renewal Center will hold its annual Spirit of Christmas Market from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 at 1515 Hughes Road.
“Join us on Small Business Saturday,” said Kim Brown, the Center’s director. “We will have over 40 vendors making it easy to find that perfect, unique gift for everybody on your list. As a special treat, we will have a bilingual Santa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for visits and photos.”
Brown said the market will include Christmas Crafts, religious items, home décor, jewelry, clothing, books and more.
For details, call 281-337-1312.
Update
A trace of snow fell Tuesday both on Galveston County and parts of the big city to our north. It was the earliest breath of the white stuff every recorded here. Snow is uncommon both here and in Israel, but there are a few Bible verses that mention it. The most popular of these comes from Isaiah.
“Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord: Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow.”
Climatologists note that here in coastal Texas we are wetter, cloudier and warmer than Jerusalem is on any typical year.
