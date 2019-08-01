It is a mission of religious Jews worldwide to work to ‘heal the world’ a phrase that comes from the original Hebrew phrase, “Tikkun olam,” which means something along the lines of ‘world repair.’
Aaron Freedkin believes that you can contribute to this goal — one pinball machine at a time.
“I’ve spent the last several months working with a national group called Project Pinball to raise money to purchase pinball machines for Texas Children’s Hospital,” Freedkin, a member of Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom said. I believe the game will help sick children receiving treatments. It gives the kids time out of bed, interaction with caregivers and some fun. I was moved to do this because all good deeds are considered an expression of God’s will and what expressions are more beautiful than a smile on a child’s face?”
Galveston’s historic St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will celebrate its 135th anniversary at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 at 1410 Jack Johnson Blvd.
Established in June 1884, St. Augs, as its friends know it, is the first Episcopal Church in Texas established by and for African American faithful according to the official church history. The founders were 50 black seafarers who had been relegated to weekday evening worship services since the white churches didn’t care to share their Sundays. Her first vicar arrived in 1885.
“We are proud of the legacy provided by their local witness and the continued traditions of community service and Christian ministry through great Galveston days as well as the hard times,” said the Right Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas. “This church has been a cornerstone of civil rights activism and activities especially for African American youth; founding and also by contributing to the formation of St. Vincent’s House.”
Update: It’s been said that atheists insist that there is no God—and that they are quite angry with Him. If it seems odd to hate that which you are pretty certain does not share existence with you, you may be interested in the latest from Pew Research.
Pew’s latest quiz of religious knowledge found that no one knows more about religion that those who reject it—or those who embrace it with unusual enthusiasm.
“On average, Jews, atheists, agnostics and evangelical Protestants score highest on the new survey of religious knowledge, outperforming members of other Protestant traditions, Catholics, Mormons and Americans who describe their religion as ‘nothing in particular,’” Pew reported.
The ‘disbelievers,’ that is, the atheists and agnostics, did better than any class of the faithful or than the ‘Nones’ or religiously unaffiliated did on the quiz, by a statistically significant margin.
This leaves the question: Why do you need to know so precisely all that you reject?
Curious how you’d fare on the same test? Search for “pew research religious knowledge quiz” on your computer or smartphone to find out.
