This has been a long time coming. Long ago, in 1891, Texas saw the inauguration of the first native son as its governor. Elsewhere, a fellow invented the game of basketball. But right here, a bishop blessed what we believe to be the first African-American Catholic Church in all of Texas.
Now, for the first time, Holy Rosary Catholic Church will be recognized by a state historical marker. It will receive one serial numbered something along the lines of No. 3,679 by current count. It’s a major accomplishment, and members of the congregation said they were thrilled by the news.
David Dumas who ran point on the plaque project said he has a long history here.
“My mother was a lifelong member,” he said. “She went to Holy Rosary School and was married in Holy Rosary Church. Not only my mother was married there but also most of my relatives were married there as well. I was baptized there and also went to school there through seventh grade. The nuns that taught me at Holy Rosary instilled in me, along with my classmates, values that remain with us today.”
On the other hand, the Rev. Jude Ekenedilichukwu Ezuma, who heads up of the local Holy Family Parish, is brand new, but he made sure to make Rosary one of his first official stops.
“I remember the first time I celebrated Mass at Holy Rosary shortly after resuming as the new pastor,” he said. “What caught my attention immediately was the music. It was soulful, lively, engaging, Afrocentric and definitely uplifting. We have many visitors who return to worship with us and credit their doing so to the music. The community that worships at Holy Rosary Church, though diverse, is nonetheless connected with its rich African-American Catholic heritage. It is truly an honor to minister on the island and to serve the people of Holy Family parish.”
Ethel Green is the oldest parishioner of Holy Rosary. At an active 99 years old, she was glad to hear of the honor coming to her church.
“I am excited to see that the church is getting that marker,” Green said. “I came to the church at the age of 10 years from Lafayette, La. The nuns really taught us. Some of us would go to the convent in the evening to help the sisters pick pecans. We were honored to help the sisters. Black people from all over would come and celebrate. Those were the good old days.”
Cookie Taylor has been helping share the church’s success in getting recognized for as a pioneer among black churches in the Lone Star State.
“My best memory is of ‘Bruno’s Shack in the back,’” she recalled. After Mass, people would go in this small hall for coffee, cake and purchase a ‘Murder Burger.’ The burgers which sold for $1 and they were so good that children and some adults from the surrounding churches like Macedonia, West Point and Shiloh would come and buy a burger, fries and a cup of red punch for $2.”
Even non-Catholics were drawn in, which given the use of Latin in the services of that day, may seem to be a surprise, but Mary Louise Lylle-Henderson said that the ancient language turned out to be a drawing card for her.
“I have great memories of the school, church, nuns and priest at Holy Rosary,” she said. “I would go to the church with my mother’s good friend When I heard Mrs. Curtis on the organ and the choir chanting in Latin and singing the hymns, I knew I wanted to become Catholic. At 9 years old, I was baptized Catholic. I was so excited. I thought I was ‘big time’ when I learned to recite the Lord’s Prayer — in Latin.
On the other hand, the conversion came with a dose of discipline as well.
“I remember one of my punishments was to write 1000 times, ‘I must act like a lady at all times.’ Still, I was really happy to be home at Holy Rosary Church and School.”
We’ll give Cookie Taylor the last word this week.
“God’s mercy gave our faithful community hope, faith, endurance, perseverance and fortitude,” she said. “To God be the glory.”
