American Idol finalist Phil Stacey will headline next month’s Family Promise of Clear Creek Gala. “I got the opportunity to see first hand the amazing work that Family Promise does to care for people in their communities,” Stacey told The Daily News.
American Idol finalist Phil Stacey will appear at the gala for Family Promise of Clear Creek next month. YouTube contains a sampling of his work.
COURTESY
COURTESY
A view of the 2019 Family Promise Gala. The event supports the faith-based charity’s work throughout the year.
Individuals and congregations are invited to next month’s Family Promise of Clear Creek Gala, featuring “American Idol” finalist Phil Stacey. The faith-based charity is known locally and, through other chapters, nationally for its work with those in crisis, especially the homeless.
Or as in one of Stacey’s lyrics, “The bright light at the end of the tunnel/ Sure is fading fast/ ‘Cause I just can’t get past.”
