Many faith-based films share the fate of art house movies. They are often enthusiastically embraced by their target audiences, but generally not classed as box office hits. This trend has led large Hollywood studios like Fox and Disney to create specialty labels just for these niche-market productions. These are designed for both lower budgets and reasonable returns, but not for out-of-the park home runs.
One exception may be the DVD release of “I can only imagine,” which is a movie based on a song, written and performed by the native Texan Bart Millard. He is the songwriter and lead singer of the contemporary Christian group MercyMe. Millard’s roots in Greenville included a chain of abuse, forgiveness, tragedy, faith and hope, much of which made it into the film.
“The hit film ‘I Can Only Imagine’ is continuing to break records becoming the No. 1-selling DVD in America since its June 5 release,” CBN News reported. “The faith-based film brought in a whopping $83 million total when it hit theaters in March.”
Drew Hartman, a scientist at the NASA Johnson Space Center, said watching “Imagine” had moved him.
“One of my favorite things about the movie was how you could see that God had his hand on Bart Millard (the leader of MercyMe, played by actor J. Michael Finley) from the very beginning,” Hartman said. “He was abandoned by his mother and abused by his father but still came out loving God. In parallel, he saw God change his father. I like seeing how God works in the background of people’s lives.”
Our Faith spoke with the movie’s producer, Kevin Downes, about his focus during filming.
“The atmosphere on set was very positive,” Downes said. “Everyone involved really understood what it was we were trying to accomplish. There were some other productions going on while we were filming, and they were higher-profile going in. That really allowed us to stay under the radar and those that were familiar with the story and/or MercyMe, really gravitated toward wanting to be a part of it.”
This very Texas story had a number of Texans onboard, but it was filmed in Oklahoma. Tax advantages often shift film production to other states with more attractive offers. The popular “Only the Brave” film about the Prescott, Ariz., wildfire team known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots, for instance, was shot in New Mexico.
“We had a few Texas cast and crew members,” Downes said. “We loved working with the locals from this region, but nothing in “Imagine” was filmed in Texas.”
Downes may not have much in the way of name recognition, but in the faith-based film industry, he’s making tracks with 16 producer credits and 26 acting slots recorded on IMDB, the internet’s most-quoted movie database.
Before you decide whether to borrow “Imagine” from Redbox or to stream Millard’s experience in creating the popular song online, you may be interested in what Downes was trying to do in crafting this film.
“Our goal was to communicate, in a moving picture, the same emotion that the title song does,” he said. “It brings forth a ‘rush of hope’. That is what we want audiences to leave with. That no matter what the circumstance you are facing in life, there is always hope, because we are created by a God who loves us and a loving Savior, Jesus Christ, who meets us right where we are and understands our pain and situation.”
The cast includes J. Michael Finley as Millard, as well as Cloris Leachman, Priscilla C. Shirer and Madeline Carroll.
In a FaithWire interview, Dennis Quaid, perhaps the best-known actor in the film, said, “I grew up in the Baptist church, went to Sunday school and then got baptized when I was 9, I read the Bible cover to cover.”
The movie is widely available on DVD and for paid streaming. It is not yet on Netflix or Amazon’s Prime Video.
