The late Izola Collins plays the historic pipe organ at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church Thursday. The organ, which was once water powered, is unique for its middle 19th century tone quality and styling. This instrument will be soon used for a Christmas sing-a-long.
La Marque’s Trinity Lutheran Church held its last services in November. Look for interviews with the congregation in an upcoming story.
Courtesy
The late Izola Collins plays the historic pipe organ at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church Thursday. The organ, which was once water powered, is unique for its middle 19th century tone quality and styling. This instrument will be soon used for a Christmas sing-a-long.
The M25 Outreach Services of First Missionary Baptist Church will provide a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City.
“We’ve been doing this regularly for five years now,” said the Rev. A. L. Bell, First’s pastor. “And, we always have more need for nonperishable food donations. Now that it’s cold, we’d welcome gifts of warm throws and blankets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.