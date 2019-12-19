The M25 Outreach Services of First Missionary Baptist Church will provide a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City.

“We’ve been doing this regularly for five years now,” said the Rev. A. L. Bell, First’s pastor. “And, we always have more need for nonperishable food donations. Now that it’s cold, we’d welcome gifts of warm throws and blankets.”

Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

