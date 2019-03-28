German philosopher Josef Pieper caught the spirit of our times when he wrote, “Repose, leisure, peace, belong among the elements of happiness. If we have not escaped from harried rush, from mad pursuit, from unrest, from the necessity of care, we are not happy. And what of contemplation? Its very premise is freedom from the fetters of workaday busyness.”
Thus, Bill Noble, a member at Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal Church invites all islanders to active contemplation at the church from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the chapel, 1115 36th St.
“Our modern society is so full of noise and hectic activity that silence and stillness make many of us uncomfortable,” Noble said. “Churches traditionally were places where people could go to pray in silence, at times when services were not being held. Most of us in the 21st century have difficulty finding periods of silence in our homes and workplaces. When Jesus went off alone to pray, it was often at night, the only time of silence in first-century Palestine. Although all our current group members are Christians, we welcome spiritual non-Christians who want to know more about our religious tradition. Most of our group members are not Grace Church members.”
For details, call 409-762-9676.
The Children’s Oasis Foundation invites you to its Oasis in Ghana Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on April 3 at Dickinson’s Pine Drive Community Church, 705 FM 517 Road E.
“We currently serve over 30 kids in the Oasis Education Program for autism,” said foundation vice-president Marta Brain. “The students have been learning about future jobs they can have in the food industry. This free luncheon gives them the opportunity to put their new skills to work. In addition to being served lunch by the Oasis students you will also have the opportunity to hear more about our plans to bring autism education to Ghana, Africa.”
For reservations or details, call 512-462-3440 .
La Marque’s Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at 1224 Cedar Drive. Enchilada dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. There also will be a live and silent auction, raffle, games, and ethnic food booths.
“This event celebrates the diversity of Queen of Peace in experiencing Jesus’ message of salvation as parishioners work together to earn funds for a new church public address system,” said Genevieve B. McGarvey for the church.
To donate an auction item or for details, call 409-770-3085.
Update: Over many years, I’ve managed to meet many of you at your house of worship or an event site, but it seems from a recent Pew Research Center survey that meeting a working reporter remains a rarity for most folks.
“Few U.S. adults have had any kind of personal connection with local journalists – 21 percent say they have ever spoken with or been interviewed by a local journalist,” Pew reported this week. “The vast majority of U.S. adults want their local journalists to be a part of their community. Roughly four-in-ten (42 percent) say it is very important for local journalists to be personally engaged in the community, and another 40 percent say it is somewhat important, for a total of 81 percent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.