The Sisterhood at Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will hold its annual garage/rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 14 and July 21 at 16020 El Camino Real with books, clothes, furniture, art work, toys and games and surprise treasures at remarkable prices, Sheilla Goldberg, its president, said.
“Please come and find that special item,” Goldberg said. “This is our single largest revenue raising event each year and the funds raised provide the capital necessary to sponsor and support special projects and extra gifts for the religious school, congregation and kosher kitchen, plus a number of national projects.”
For details, call 281-488-5861 or email csh@shaarhashalom.org.
Webster Presbyterian Church will offer a special, 50th anniversary edition of its annual Lunar Communion at 10 a.m. on July 21 at 201 W. NASA Parkway. It has long been a reflection of astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s personal communion observance which he held from the Sea of Tranquility on the moon itself. Aldrin and his fellow spacefarers John Glenn, Charlie Bassett and Roger Chaffee are all members of this congregation.
Aldrin, then a ruling elder here, used a tiny chalice for that unique off-planet observance. It’s an item the church still treasures along with other interplanetary items which will be on display after the service.
Retired astronaut, Clayton Anderson, will preach.
“Each year we find great meaning remembering our own courageous member, Buzz Aldrin, celebrating Holy Communion on the moon during the first visit by mankind to another celestial body,” said Don Teegarden, one of a number of church members who supported Aldrin from Earth. “Come join us in marking the 50th anniversary of this special event.”
Coco Motley is also a member here. One who has a gift for poetry.
“In the vastness of space, looking out at our fragile planet, before anyone stepped onto the moon’s surface—communion was taken,” she said.”The first food on the moon was the bread and juice of communion. This is our story to tell.”
For details, call 281-332-1251.
Update: Folks who travel already know that the U.S. is among the more religious countries in the world. The Pew Research Forum decided to document this difference. Their findings? Here are the percentages of each country that identifies as Christian and attends church at least monthly:
Italy 40 percent
Ireland 34 percent
Germany 22 percent
Spain 21 percent
UK 18 percent
“The majority of Europe’s Christians are non-practicing, but they differ from religiously unaffiliated people in their views on God, attitudes toward Muslims and immigrants, and opinions about religion’s role in society,” Pew reported this week.
Your turn: We’d welcome your funny or inspiring Vacation Bible School stories by email. With so many kids in so many churches, there are bound to be some anecdotes worth sharing.
