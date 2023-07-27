Under the Oaks: Nestled among the comforting oaks at League City’s West Bay Common School Museum, 210 N. Kansas Ave., Music at the Museum has quietly grown into one of the area’s most successful live music series. Co-sponsored by the League City Folk Association and League City Historic Society, the free, family friendly concerts usually draw a crowd between 85 and 150, “but have reached well over 300 at times,” organizer Rachel Hart said. Scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, the next one will feature an impressive 16 performers including Maddy Grace & Colton James, Tex Renner and Acoustic Chris. BYO food, drink and a comfortable chair; visit leaguecityhistory.org for details.
Stories From the Past
Nearly four decades after its closure, a new exhibit at the Bryan Museum, 1315 21st. St., gives its past as the Galveston Orphans Home its due. First opened in 1878, and withstanding the 1900 Storm, the orphanage sheltered an astounding 6,500 children before shutting down in 1984. The exhibit, opening to the public Saturday, uses official records, newspaper and other accounts, and video interviews with former residents to construct a meticulously detailed timeline of the orphans home’s history, aided by some of the museum’s most interactive displays to date. Following a members-only opening reception Friday evening, guided tours will be available on the first and third Saturday of the month for $25 ($10 for members) until the exhibit closes on Jan. 7. Visit thebryanmuseum.org for details.
Meet the Mascots
The end of summer looms, but Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., aims to send children back to school (and their parents back to the office) fully satiated with fun. From 9-10:30 a.m Saturday, the Garden Restaurant will host Breakfast With Costume Characters, a sit-down meal with the resort’s furry mascots: King Tux the penguin, Ollie the otter, Deep the blowfish, Scarlet the macaw and Finn the shark. (Oh, the stories they could tell.) Tickets are $27.06 or $32.48 for adults, the member/non-member differential. Come sunset, the Beats on the Beach concert series continues with Galveston’s own The Line Up, the party band extraordinaire whose repertoire approaches 500 songs in any genre you’d care to name. Lastly, it’s not too late to sign up for the last session of Pyramid Kids Camp, scheduled for Aug. 7-11. Visit moodygardens.com for details.
No Muggles Allowed
Harry Potter was born at the end of July, no better time for adding to that Hogwarts-related memorabilia collection. Enter Wizards Night Out at Clay Cup Studios, 2219 Postoffice St.: from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Potterheads can select the perfect item that matches their magical personalities — a Dumbledore mug, perhaps, a Hufflepuff platter or a ceramic owl — and decorate it appropriately. (Alas, the castle coin banks are already sold out.) Beer, wine, ciders and seltzer will be available at the bar, and complimentary wizarding snacks will be provided. Reservations and an $11 deposit are required; no walk-ins or muggles, please. Visit claycupstudios.com for details.
Hold My Beer
Even in a genre where unpretentiousness is paramount, Wade Bowen is about as down-to-earth as it gets. Since emerging in the early 2000s out of the group 84 West — an homage to his hometown of Waco — the Texas country singer-songwriter has minted a clutch of albums that shy away from the overwhelming bro-ishness that can befall his peers. Perhaps that’s because of the company Bowen keeps: Co-writers on last year’s Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth include Heather Morgan and Lori McKenna, while elder statesman Vince Gill appears on “A Guitar, a Singer, and a Song.” Just in time for his Saturday debut at Camp Margaritaville Crystal Beach, 796 state Highway 87, he’s re-upped in the series he started in 2014 with buddy Randy Rogers, a new EP entitled Hold My Beer, Vol. 3. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of; visit campmargaritavillecrystalbeach.com for details.
Vatos Rudos Forever
Houston bands don’t come any more exciting than Los Skarnales, the legendary vatos rudos who have been ripping up local stages since the days of Fitzgerald’s and the Fabulous Satellite Lounge. In fact, founder Felipe Galvan and compadres’ hyperkinetic hybrid of punk rock, reggae, ska (of course) and Latin rhythms will hit their 30th anniversary next year with no signs of letting up anytime soon; the 2014 compilation "Vatos Rudos Forever!" is a great place to start. After blowing up this spring’s La Izquierda festival, the oversized band storms into Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd. in Webster, to share a Saturday-night blowout bill with Dem Roots Music, Indaskies, Soulfiya and Wi’Deya. Tickets start at $15; visit scoutbar.com for details.
Tie the Knot Right
Never mind raising a child, a wedding really takes a village. The convergence of trades necessary to stage a successful round of nuptials is a minor miracle: clergy, planners, venue procurers, clothiers, florists, caterers, photographers, servers, bartenders and entertainers, to name but a few. Selecting the right ones can be overwhelming, to say the least, unless you stop by the summer/fall 2023 edition of the Galveston Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway. Sponsored by Carriage Caterers H.TX and On Cloud9 Event Rentals, the event is free to the public and recommended for anyone interested in minimizing inevitable wedding-day stress
