Under the Oaks: Nestled among the comforting oaks at League City’s West Bay Common School Museum, 210 N. Kansas Ave., Music at the Museum has quietly grown into one of the area’s most successful live music series. Co-sponsored by the League City Folk Association and League City Historic Society, the free, family friendly concerts usually draw a crowd between 85 and 150, “but have reached well over 300 at times,” organizer Rachel Hart said. Scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, the next one will feature an impressive 16 performers including Maddy Grace & Colton James, Tex Renner and Acoustic Chris. BYO food, drink and a comfortable chair; visit leaguecityhistory.org for details.

