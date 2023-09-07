Art Works: Five instructors from Galveston College have pooled their talents in painting, photography, sculpture and more for the Galveston College Faculty Art Exhibition now up in the Fine Arts Gallery, Room FA-318 on the third floor. Works by Amanda Barry Jones, Ann Wood, Lisa Kress, Sharon Hendry and Sandra Viser will be displayed through Oct. 7; that day’s closing reception represents the gallery’s first time participating in Galveston ArtWalk. The college is at 4015 Ave. O; call 409-944-1302 for details.
Love Unlimited
On the relatively short list of pop-music stars with Galveston roots, Barry White has to rank pretty close to the top. The erstwhile leader of the Love Unlimited Orchestra — whose velvety bass-baritone perfected the art of aural seduction (and substantial song titles) on indelible '70s R&B hits such as “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” and “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe” — spent his earliest years on the island before moving to South Central Los Angeles. White died in 2003, but would have been 79 on Sept. 12 — reason enough for Lucky Lounge, 904 Ave. M, to throw a Barry White Birthday Party at noon on Saturday featuring a raffle, silent auction, BBQ plates and more. Best of all, it’s a fundraiser for the Galveston Island Humane Society; visit lucky-lounge.com for details.
Storm Memorial
Every year that passes without another hurricane striking the island — and, knock on wood, there’s a few weeks to go before we can exhale this year, too — the shadow of the great September 1900 Storm grows that much longer. Linda Macdonald, a fourth-generation islander, was all of 3 years old when her grandfather, a boy of 6 during the storm, began sharing his memories with her. A former communications executive for The University of Texas Medical Branch and the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Macdonald will pass along his tales and those of other survivors during Saturday’s Stories of the Storm, a free event in honor of the thousands who perished that day. The lecture begins at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ave. H; a light reception will follow. Visit trinitygalv.org for details.
Day Trippers
The Fab 5 made $100 for their first gig, an August 1991 date at Scoma’s Italian Restaurant in The Woodlands that turned out to be an inauspicious beginning for what would become one of the region’s longest-running and most in-demand tribute bands. To be fair, they also got all the spaghetti they could eat and all the tea they could drink, according to their bio. Weathering enough lineup changes to fill the cover of "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band" — drummer/vocalist Rod Robert is the longest-tenured Fab, serving from 1991 to '97 before rejoining for good in 2000 — the group has accrued a sizable following both for its faithful renditions of dozens of Beatles tunes and other '60s hitmakers (Stones, Kinks, Van Morrison) and the festive atmosphere of their shows. Saturday, the party goes to Saengerfest Park on the Strand from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., a free show sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation.
Sweet Summer Serenade
Local country-folk fans can indirectly thank Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines for the opportunity to see Leslie Waugh (nee Krafka) Saturday evening at the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th St. The Houston-based singer and songwriter sat in on one of the acclaimed San Marcos Americana duo’s workshops some years back and came away both inspired and networked; Hendrix and Maines wound up producing Waugh’s 2014 LP "On*ward." For only eight songs, she hits a remarkable number of emotional beats — wistful, assured, upbeat and relaxed — on her latest releases, last year’s "Vignettes From a Woman’s Serenade" companion EPs. Doors open at 8 p.m.; tickets are $15. Visit oldquarteracousticcafe.com for details.
The (Other) Piano Man
Billy Joel and Elton John might have all but retired from performing live, but their music lives on through the dynamic stage presence of Michael Cavanaugh, whose robust vocals and impressive piano skills are plenty good enough to stir up fond memories of "The Stranger" or "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." Handpicked by Joel himself for the lead in Broadway’s "Movin’ Out," Cavanaugh often appears with a full orchestra — as with the Houston Symphony back in January — but plays The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., Saturday evening with only his backing band in tow. Insider tip: Keep one eye on his lethally effective saxophone foil John Scarpulla, a fellow "Movin’ Out" alum. Tickets start at $28; visit thegrand.com for details.
Gear Gala
Short of actually playing them, few things are as much fun as listening to a bunch of music lovers talk guitars and gear, so much the better if they’re also surrounded by all that stuff. That promises to be the scene Sunday afternoon at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Pkwy. in League City, for the SE Texas Guitar Extravaganza — a five-hour bazaar in which visitors are invited to buy, sell or swap guitars and other instruments to their heart’s content. Co-sponsored by the folks at Galveston Guitar Lounge, who are offering vendor tables for $100. Gates open at 1 p.m.; tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Call 832-493-8772 or visit galvestonguitarlounge.com for details.
