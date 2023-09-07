Art Works: Five instructors from Galveston College have pooled their talents in painting, photography, sculpture and more for the Galveston College Faculty Art Exhibition now up in the Fine Arts Gallery, Room FA-318 on the third floor. Works by Amanda Barry Jones, Ann Wood, Lisa Kress, Sharon Hendry and Sandra Viser will be displayed through Oct. 7; that day’s closing reception represents the gallery’s first time participating in Galveston ArtWalk. The college is at 4015 Ave. O; call 409-944-1302 for details.

Love Unlimited

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

