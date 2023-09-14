Star power: A star of stage and screen, Christine Baranski is the keynote speaker of this year’s Galveston Women’s Conference on Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. The Emmy- and Tony-winning actress and singer known for “Cybill,” “The Birdcage,” “The Good Fight” and “The Gilded Age” will take the stage from 3 to 4 p.m., part of a full day that also includes a sold-out vendor expo, fitness breaks and other prominent speakers such as KHOU anchor Mia Gradney at 10 a.m. Individual tickets are $175 for members of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and $200 for non-members; sponsorships start at $1,000. Visit galvestonwomensconference.com for details.
Hot Ticket: Usher in fall with Christine Baranski, Ball High football and more
- By CHRIS GRAY Correspondent
