Harder Stuff: Coming Friday to Santa Fe’s ultra-intimate San Banave Concert Series at the Fe, 3135 FM 646, is Adam Hood. He’s one of those musicians you’ve probably heard without realizing it. With Chris Stapleton, the Alabama native co-wrote “Front Porch Thing” on Little Big Town’s Tornado album, adding to a list of credits that also includes Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, The Oak Ridge Boys (see below) and many more. Recorded with Americana super-producer Dave Cobb (also see below), his latest album Bad Days Better features members of Blackberry Smoke and Miranda Lambert, who appears on the duet “Harder Stuff.”

Adam Hood

Songwriter Adam Hood headlines Santa Fe’s ultra-intimate San Banave Concert Series at the Fe on Friday.

Y’all Come Back

Working hands

“Working Hands: An Exhibit of Photographs by Rick Williams,” at the Bryan Museum in Galveston creates timeline of Texas prosperity through hyper-detailed images of workers in the core industries.

