Full Circle: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played an invaluable role in introducing their Baby Boomer peers to pre-WWII country music, first through 1970’s left-field pop hit “Mr. Bojangles” and especially through the OG guests on the 1972 album "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," including Mother Maybelle Carter, Merle Travis, Earl Scruggs and Roy Acuff. As the band approaches its 60th anniversary — with co-founders Jeff Hanna and Jimmie Fadden still intact — they’ve come full circle back to the Southern California children who fell in love with a certain frizzy-haired Greenwich Village troubadour from Minnesota, paying homage to the Nobel laureate on the latest album "Dirt Does Dylan." Friday evening, they’ll open the 2023-24 season at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. Tickets start at $38; visit thegrand.com.
Hot Ticket: There's no need to wine, let's rock this weekend
- By CHRIS GRAY Correspondent
