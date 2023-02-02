Andres Resendez

University of California-Davis history Professor Andrés Reséndez talks about “A Disastrous Sixteenth-Century Expedition on the Coast of Texas” at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q. It's about Galveston and free. 

Creature feature: The Grand 1894 Opera House continues its Harris L. Kempner Children’s Series 10 a.m. Friday with a stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s "The Gruffalo," in which a clever mouse survives his journey through a scary forest by name-dropping the titular creature, who has a big surprise or two for the mouse when at last the two meet. The beloved 1999 children’s book was also adapted into an Oscar-nominated animated short starring Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, and James Corden. Tickets are $6 for children and $10 for adults; see thegrand.com.

The Gruffalo

Party like it’s 1856

MenardiGras

Get in the spirit Friday night at Galveston Historical Foundation’s Menardi Gras at the Greek-revival Michel B. Menard House. 

