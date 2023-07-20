Paints and Pints: Even novices can unlock their artistic side while wetting their whistles Friday at La Izquierda Fest‘s Panting With a Pint at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Rd. From 6-8 p.m., instructor Jessica Antonelli will run down the finer points of bringing that perfect sunset into being while the brewery’s taps runneth over with Phantasmic Wave, We Love Everybody IPA, Show Me Your Tikis and a number of other tastebud-tickling brews. Proceeds will benefit La Izquierda’s Save the Locals free concerts in Menard Park, 2222 28th St., which closes out its season on July 27 with the reggae/retro vibes of Dem Roots Music and Shame On Me.

La Izzy group painting

Paint a lovely picture just like this one Friday at Galveston Island Brewing, in support of the Save the Locals concert series.

Pretty In Pink

Stoney Larue

“Oklahoma Breakdown” party-starter Stony Larue takes his considerable Red Dirt credentials to Camp Margaritaville Crystal Beach Friday night.
GBCA Women's Regatta

High thrills are coming to Clear Lake on Saturday at the Galveston Bay Cruising Association’s Women’s Regatta.
Mosquito pounds

Learn how to install your own environmentally friendly mosquito pond Sunday at Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription