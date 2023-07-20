Paints and Pints: Even novices can unlock their artistic side while wetting their whistles Friday at La Izquierda Fest‘s Panting With a Pint at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Rd. From 6-8 p.m., instructor Jessica Antonelli will run down the finer points of bringing that perfect sunset into being while the brewery’s taps runneth over with Phantasmic Wave, We Love Everybody IPA, Show Me Your Tikis and a number of other tastebud-tickling brews. Proceeds will benefit La Izquierda’s Save the Locals free concerts in Menard Park, 2222 28th St., which closes out its season on July 27 with the reggae/retro vibes of Dem Roots Music and Shame On Me.
Pretty In Pink
It seems like anyone without a hot take on Greta Gerwig’s hot-pink blockbuster “Barbie” is in imminent danger of having his or her cool card revoked. Don’t let that happen to you at Friday’s Barbie Movie Premiere Extravaganza & Fashion Show at Diana’s Bartique on The Strand, 2425 Strand. From 7:30-10:30 p.m., enjoy a fashion show by the Junior League’s Galveston County chapter, enter the costume contest, sip Barbie-themed cocktails like a Pink Bellini, bid on auction items such as Gucci sunglasses and a Barbie Lake Travis villa vacation, and take a selfie or two with the Barbie Jeep. Go to dianasbartique.com for tickets, which are $25 general-admission or $35 VIP, which includes a sweet Barbie swag bag. To sum up, this party has everything but the movie itself — which, by the way, will be playing several times Friday starting at noon at Galveston Primetime, 8902 Seawall Blvd. Visit galvestonprimetime.com for those details, and think pink!
Oklahoma Breakdown
In the annals of Red Dirt music, Stoney Larue was there pretty much at the beginning — the so-called “Yellow House” in Stillwater, where he once lived with Cody Canada, later of Cross Canadian Ragweed and the Departed; and Jason Boland, founder of the Stragglers. Mixing flashes of vulnerability among lighter-waving anthems like “Oklahoma Breakdown” and “Feet Don’t Touch The Ground” has kept him on top of the circuit ever since, a formidable career captured with gusto on 2021’s Double Live 25 retrospective. Expect both barrels when Larue visits Camp Margaritaville Crystal Beach, 796 state Highway 87, Friday night across the ferry with openers the Huser Brothers. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Visit campmargaritavillecrystalbeach.com for details.
Open Water Thrills
Sponsoring sailboat races around the mouth of Clear Creek since 1947, the Galveston Bay Cruising Association will hold its annual Women’s Regatta Saturday at its Clear Lake Shores headquarters, 1500 Marina Bay Drive. Part of the Galveston Bay Women’s Championship Series, the race is open to any keelboat or multihull craft that meets the eligibility requirements, the first of which is each boat must have a woman at the helm. It’s not too late to enter; the late-registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Race time is 1 p.m., with an awards ceremony and celebration to follow. Visit gbca.org for registration info and other details.
Mosquito Control
If your home is not outfitted with a mosquito pond, consider installing one: It’s an easy and affordable way to slash the number of the bloodsucking freeloaders around your house without resorting to dangerous pesticides. As part of its Preservation U! program, experts from the Galveston Historical Foundation will show how to construct and maintain these ponds from 10-11 a.m. Sunday at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. They’ll even provide the starter fish. Be advised that Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be in full swing at that time, so parking will be limited. However, don’t pass up the opportunity to pick up some fresh produce or tasty snacks. Visit galvestonhistory.org and galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com for details.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.