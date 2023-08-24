Welcome Back, Gents: Friday is a great night to check in with two performers who never wear out their welcome on the island, now happening to be playing a few blocks from one another. Over at Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand, charismatic Texas country-rocker Rich O’Toole returns after playing this spring’s La Izquierda festival; he’s been back in the studio lately, so listen for some new tunes. Meanwhile, fiery and funky guitar-slayer Hamilton Loomis brings his bluesy jams to Sharky’s Tavern, 504 25th St. The photo of Loomis here, by the way, comes from fellow musician Zach Tate‘s photo show on display through Sept. 15 at Pizza King, 103 Davis Rd. in League City. Visit yagascafe.com and mygalvestonpizza.com for details.
Let the Games Begin
Watch the area’s top gamers in action, or pick up a controller yourself, at the Galveston Island Esports Summit Friday through Sunday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. Competitive types can choose among several tournaments — including Apex Legends, Super Smash Bros., Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Go — or, if they so desire, a Battle Robot battle royal. Naturally, that only scratches the surface: You can also sample virtual-reality offerings or interactive, indie and demo games; cosplay; NASA exhibits; and a variety of tech-minded vendors and panels. Or see how your skills stack up against the U.S. Army Esports team — in other words, “play all day.” Individual event passes are $40 for Friday and Sunday and $50 for Saturday; three-day passes start at $100. Tournaments require a separate pass to participate; visit galvestonesports.com for details.
Whole Lotta Art
Galveston ArtWalk is skipping September, so why not linger a bit longer at Saturday’s edition? Perhaps start with the stately Victorian homes and appealing urban landscapes of Nina Struthers’ “Galveston Galore” at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand; meet the artist from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Elsewhere, enjoy recent Savannah College of Art and Design grad Taylor Trimble‘s sizable botanical oil paintings in the Edna Room of The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St.; the magazine-inspired wood-block collages of artist/musician Charlie Don’t at Proletariat, 2221 Market St; and the “solarpunk” portraits of La Izqueirda co-founder Jessica Antonelli at MOD Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., featuring live music by Jahrel Pickens from 6-8 p.m. (She’s donating 10 percent of her opening-night sales to the festival.). Lastly, late Houston artist Robin Utterback‘s “Introduction” exhibition opens at Galveston Artist Residency, 2521 Mechanic St.; and Bill Ryan‘s intricate line drawings line Mock & More Gallery, 2215-B Postoffice St. That’s still only a taste; for more ArtWalk, visit the ArtWalk tab at galvestonartscenter.org.
Mystic Marketplace
If you can never get enough magic in your life (and who can’t?), don’t miss The Purple Ravens’ second annual Misfits Market 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the League City occult shop’s HQ, 240 Park Ave. Local vendors include Santa Fe Soap Factory, Monumental Ink, Space City Bracelets, Th3rd Planet Pinnacle, Whimsical Wonders, Stella de la Noir and Crystal Herbal Alchemy. Differently creative types also showing off their wares include horror authors Jae Mazer and Chantell Renee; It’s In the Cards novelist Lisa J. Hogan; artists Lulu West Studios, Mollie Made That; and Rubberneck; and mediums The Christian Witch, Crystal Corl, and Lux. Go and watch time disappear before you know it. Visit thepurpleravens.com for details.
Island Love
From one island to another, the folks at Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Avenue R 1/2, want to help our Hawaiian brethren whose homes have been devastated by this month’s Lahaina wildfires. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, the bar is throwing Money For Maui, a fundraiser pooling bar sales, a raffle and silent auction to go towards Maui relief. (Hint: Got a spare surfboard lying around? Donate it!) Enjoy tasty Hawaiian grindz — aka eats — and plenty of libations and live music all afternoon. According to the bar, all money raised will go directly to families who lost everything in the fires; visit the Facebook event page for details.
Still Need a Bigger Boat
A crowded beach. A holiday weekend. What could go wrong? Martini Theater’s month-long Creature Features series at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St., concludes Wednesday with “Jaws,” Steven Spielberg’s 1975 masterpiece of a thriller that will still raise the goose-flesh on the back of your neck any time John Williams’ menacing cello score cuts in. Fun facts: Three mechanical sharks (nicknamed “Bruce”) were built for the film, and required 14 people to operate. Ages 21 and up only; projector rolls at 8:30 p.m. Visit @martinitheater on Instagram for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.