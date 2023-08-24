Welcome Back, Gents: Friday is a great night to check in with two performers who never wear out their welcome on the island, now happening to be playing a few blocks from one another. Over at Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand, charismatic Texas country-rocker Rich O’Toole returns after playing this spring’s La Izquierda festival; he’s been back in the studio lately, so listen for some new tunes. Meanwhile, fiery and funky guitar-slayer Hamilton Loomis brings his bluesy jams to Sharky’s Tavern, 504 25th St. The photo of Loomis here, by the way, comes from fellow musician Zach Tate‘s photo show on display through Sept. 15 at Pizza King, 103 Davis Rd. in League City. Visit yagascafe.com and mygalvestonpizza.com for details.

Hamilton Loomis

Popular in Europe and on the island, Hamilton Loomis takes his guitar fireworks back to Sharky’s Tavern Friday night.

Let the Games Begin

Esports-Battle Bots

Battling robots and expert button-mashing could both lead to hefty trophies at this weekend’s Galveston Island Esports Summit.
ArtWalk

Featured artists at Saturday’s ArtWalk include “Galveston Galore” landscaper Nina Struthers and “solarpunk” portraitist Jessica Antonelli.
ArtWalk

Featured artists at Saturday’s ArtWalk include “Galveston Galore” landscaper Nina Struthers and “solarpunk” portraitist Jessica Antonelli.
Jaws poster

Martini Theater ends its Creature Features film series Wednesday will Steven Spielberg’s still-chilling “Jaws”.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription