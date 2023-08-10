Frame by Frame: A familiar face at beer joints and biker festivals around the region, veteran Bay Area musician Zach Tate swaps his guitar for a camera in “Zach Tate’s Pizza King Rock Show,” on display through Sept. 15 at (you guessed it) Pizza King, 103 Davis Road in League City. The pizzeria is a longtime favorite of Tate’s and, besides making an ideal exhibition space, “people who love pizza generally love music,” he notes. Encompassing 28 portraits taken between 2010 and this year, the exhibition offers an impressive cross-section of artists who should need no introduction to Gulf Coast music fans, including venerable jazz vocalist Jewel Brown; R&B royalty Archie Bell; La Izquierda founder Robert Kuhn; and old-school singer-songwriter Bert Wills. Tate has also curated a Spotify playlist of artists in the show accessible via a QR code on the poster or his website. The exhibition is free; the pizza will cost you, though. Visit zachtate.com for details.
Vehicles Galore
If it rolls, floats or flies it’ll be at the first-ever Air, Car and Boat Show Friday through Sunday at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. From Palm Beach to the convention center and neighboring Scholes International Airport, the three-day event will fill the skies with performances by the Ghostwriter LED show plane and award-winning stunt flier Patty Wagstaff, as muscle cars and other exotic vehicles — such as Apollo astronaut Alan Bean’s 1969 Astovette and Mary Moody Northen’s 1931 Studebaker Dictator 8 — take over the convention center’s Expo Hall. Meanwhile, the boat show is too big for the marina, so the resort’s central parking lot will be filled with the Sea Ray 650 Flybridge and other impressive yachts. Combo tickets start at $40, with catbird-seat reservations also available at The Garden restaurant and the ninth-floor Shearn’s Lounge. Visit moodygardens.com for details.
All That Jazz
Dandy Wellington will be a busy man for the next few days. The Harlem-based “style activist” will be all over Galveston Island Revue Weekend, Galveston Historical Foundation’s annual celebration of the era when swimsuit pageants and “Splash Day” helped vanquish unpleasant hurricane memories and reestablish the island as a top tourist spot. (Note: The Daily News is one of many co-sponsors.) As much as an educator as an entertainer, Wellington is on board to conduct a vintage-style lecture, jazz-history lesson and perform with his hot-jazz combo several times. Chief among these is at the Bathing Beauties Revue and classic car show in Saengerfest Park, 2300 Strand, the centerpiece of the foundation’s smorgasbord of concerts, cocktail parties, bartending tutorials and speakeasy pop-ups between Friday and Sunday. The cost of each event varies (usually $25-$35), and the Queen City Cabaret at the 1920 City National Bank Building is already sold out, but don’t let that stop you — three days of revelry, and some righteously natty threads, await. Visit galvestonhistory.org for details.
Gowns About Town
It’s the closing weekend for “The Prom” at Island ETC., 2317 Mechanic St., with two final performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Bob Marlin, Chad Beguelin and Andrew Sklar’s culture-shock musical comedy focuses on four Broadway performers who get more than they bargained for when they head to Indiana to help a distressed teen banned from bringing her girlfriend to the school prom. Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman co-starred in Ryan Murphy’s 2020 Netflix adaptation; the local production is “fabulous and lots of fun,” Island ETC. promises on Facebook. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students and seniors; visit islandetc.org for details.
Spanish Castle Magic (Part 1)
For months, members of the Houston chapter of the American Institute of Architects have carefully planned their designs for the annual AIA Sandcastle Competition on East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Road, the 36th edition of which gets underway 10 a.m. Saturday. More than 60 teams will compete to build the most outstanding sand structure — and one that doesn’t collapse in the five-hour construction window — while thousands of spectators look on, but only one will go home with the coveted Golden Bucket. Themed categories for 2023 include Optical Illusions, Kidtastic! Toy Box (favorite childhood toys), Texas Pride and Pop Culture: Best of the ’90s. Happily, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees has agreed to look after the sculptures overnight so people can come to enjoy them Sunday as well. Admission is free; visit aiahouston.org for details.
Spanish Castle Magic (Part 2)
Hallucinatory local promoters Third Eyeland and the late-summer tradewinds blow a special treat our way Sunday: the Mediterranean-infused psychedelia of Mohama Saz, weathered Spaniards whose billowing jams flow from the saz, a long-necked, plucked lute also known as a baglama. (If you dig Can, Alice Coltrane and Khruangbin, Third Eyeland advises, you’ll dig this too.) Visiting the states behind their latest album, Quemar Las Naves (Burn the Ships), the Madrid quintet, breezes into Proletariat, 2221 Market St., at 9 p.m. with hometown mind-warpers India Tigers In Texas; DJ FlashtheRobot, Fnordtek‘s visuals and Noodle Ill’e’gal‘s victuals help set the mood. Tickets are $15 in advance via Eventbrite or $20 at the door.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.