Frame by Frame: A familiar face at beer joints and biker festivals around the region, veteran Bay Area musician Zach Tate swaps his guitar for a camera in “Zach Tate’s Pizza King Rock Show,” on display through Sept. 15 at (you guessed it) Pizza King, 103 Davis Road in League City. The pizzeria is a longtime favorite of Tate’s and, besides making an ideal exhibition space, “people who love pizza generally love music,” he notes. Encompassing 28 portraits taken between 2010 and this year, the exhibition offers an impressive cross-section of artists who should need no introduction to Gulf Coast music fans, including venerable jazz vocalist Jewel Brown; R&B royalty Archie Bell; La Izquierda founder Robert Kuhn; and old-school singer-songwriter Bert Wills. Tate has also curated a Spotify playlist of artists in the show accessible via a QR code on the poster or his website. The exhibition is free; the pizza will cost you, though. Visit zachtate.com for details.

Jewel Brown

Jazz singer Jewel Brown and folksinger Bert Wills, not pictured, are just two of the Gulf Coast musical luminaries captured by Zach Tate’s camera.

Vehicles Galore

Dandy Wellington

LEFT: Harlem entertainer Dandy Wellington and the Bathing Beauties Revue bring a 1920s vibe to Galveston Historical Foundation’s Galveston Island Revue Weekend.
'The Prom''

Island ETC.’s production of the hit Broadway comedy “The Prom” is down to two final performances Friday and Saturday.
AIA Sandcastle Competition

Teams work for months on designs for the annual AIA Sandcastle Competition, returning Saturday and Sunday to East Beach.
Mohama Saz

Madrid’s Mohama Saz brings its unique Mediterranean psychedelia to Proletariat on Sunday with India Tigers In Texas.

