Mardi Gras 2022 Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade

Confetti streams from an air cannon at the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Mardi Gras Friday night

Revelers jump and scream for beads as the Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck parade begins in downtown Galveston in 2022. 

Freaky Friday: The parades don’t roll until Friday evening, but the first day of Mardi Gras! Galveston’s second weekend offers prime pregaming opportunities — and that’s not counting the San Luis Salute, the hyper-swanky, perpetually sold-out ball hosted by native son Tilman Fertitta, this year starring “Timber” rapper Pitbull. One of Fertitta’s other properties, the Historic Galveston Island Pleasure Pier, is celebrating with children’s prices for all ages: $21.99 all-day ride passes through Feb. 20; gates open at 4 p.m. 

At 7 p.m., hold those ears for the Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade, featuring more than 25 siren-blaring companies from around the region; followed at 8 by the Krewe BabaluAll KreweParade and at 9:30 by the Krewe of 93Q Parade. It’s a big night for the Houston country station — and Mardi Gras! Galveston sponsor — as morning co-host Erica Rico is set to serve as grand marshal of the firefighter parade.

Mardi Gras 2022 Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade

Nina Cook wears an ornate mask during the 2022 Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The big show is Saturday along the seawall and downtown. 
Children’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi Gras

Newman saunters along Mechanic Street with owner John Payne during last year's Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade in Galveston. The popular parade is Sunday. 
Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade

Leah Moss and Megan Carpenter, both members of the Krewe of Petite Lafitte, take a selfie before the 2022 Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston. 

