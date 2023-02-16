Freaky Friday: The parades don’t roll until Friday evening, but the first day of Mardi Gras! Galveston’s second weekend offers prime pregaming opportunities — and that’s not counting the San Luis Salute, the hyper-swanky, perpetually sold-out ball hosted by native son Tilman Fertitta, this year starring “Timber” rapper Pitbull. One of Fertitta’s other properties, the Historic Galveston Island Pleasure Pier, is celebrating with children’s prices for all ages: $21.99 all-day ride passes through Feb. 20; gates open at 4 p.m.
At 7 p.m., hold those ears for the Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade, featuring more than 25 siren-blaring companies from around the region; followed at 8 by the Krewe Babalu “All Krewe” Parade and at 9:30 by the Krewe of 93QParade. It’s a big night for the Houston country station — and Mardi Gras! Galveston sponsor — as morning co-host Erica Rico is set to serve as grand marshal of the firefighter parade.
Big Z Energy
Saturday’s festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the Krewe d’Esprit RosaireParade, which makes its way from Kempner Park to Seawall Boulevard, and back via 27th and 31st streets. Back downtown, the zany zoots and zaftigs of Z KreweZ Parade, known for their always on-point bead game, rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Mix 96.5’s “hit parade” (sorry, couldn’t resist) at 2:30 and the Ben E. KeithParade at 4. Promising to be “so fly it’ll make you want to die,” the more than 20 double-decker party buses of Jumpin’ Jay’s Bumpin’ Bus Parade jumps off at 6 p.m. as a warmup for the granddaddy of them all — the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, which commences at 6:30 p.m. on Seawall Boulevard and should reach The Strand about the time everyone is losing their minds.
Family Affair
Sunday is Family Gras, meaning admission is free for hands down the three cutest parades of the weekend, all downtown: the Shriners Children’s Texas & Sunshine Kids Parade at noon; Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade, sponsored by the Galveston Island Humane Society, at 1:30; and the ever-popular Firefighters Children’s Parade at 3. That leaves only the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius’ traditional Fat Tuesday parade, filling the final hours before Ash Wednesday with an all-krewe blowout down Market and Postoffice streets and back up The Strand, closing out another successful season in style.
Do Look Up
Many folks believe the balcony parties are the place to be during Mardi Gras, enjoying good company and copious creature comforts while showering the teeming rabble below with beads, beads, beads. Several second-weekend soirees are already sold out, but at press time the following were still available, at varying prices: Mardi Gras Kings Court Balcony, Hearsay Gastro Lounge, Z Krewe Zestival (all Friday); Hearsay again (Saturday); Firefighters Children’s Parade and A Cat’s Eye View (Sunday); and Kiwanis Club of Galveston (Fat Tuesday). Visit mardigrasgalveston.com to buy tickets and for up-to-the-minute details.
History Lesson
Step away from The Strand’s madness for a moment Sunday and take a trip back to where it all began: Galveston Historical Foundation’s Mardi Gras History Tour, an hour-long guided tour of the site of the island’s very first masquerade ball — the 1838 Menard House, which in 1840 hosted more than 300 costumed revelers who enjoyed every room of the spacious 33rd Street mansion known as “The Oaks.” From this lavish housewarming gala thrown by Michel Menard, founder of the Galveston City Co., grew a tradition going stronger than ever in 2023. Tickets are $20 and available through galvestonhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.