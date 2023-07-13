Promising Prom-posal: The Island ETC., 2317 Mechanic St., is getting fancy this weekend. Leading off its 21st season is "The Prom," a 2018 musical comedy by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin about the cultural friction resulting when four Broadway performers head to small-town Indiana in support of a lesbian teen banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom. The New York Times labeled the show, winner of six Tony nominations and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, “a joyful hoot.” After Friday’s opening-night “fundraising prom” (tickets are $75), performances continue Thursday through Saturday evenings through Aug. 14, with Sunday matinees scheduled for July 23 and 30. Regular tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students/seniors; visit islandetc.com for details.

