Promising Prom-posal:The Island ETC., 2317 Mechanic St., is getting fancy this weekend. Leading off its 21st season is "The Prom," a 2018 musical comedy by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin about the cultural friction resulting when four Broadway performers head to small-town Indiana in support of a lesbian teen banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom. The New York Times labeled the show, winner of six Tony nominations and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, “a joyful hoot.” After Friday’s opening-night “fundraising prom” (tickets are $75), performances continue Thursday through Saturday evenings through Aug. 14, with Sunday matinees scheduled for July 23 and 30. Regular tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students/seniors; visit islandetc.com for details.
Woof!
Watch some of the Gulf Coast’s coolest canines hang paws Saturday morning at the 10th annual Ohana Surf Dog Competition, on the beach at Seawall Boulevard and 27th Street Between 8 a.m. and noon, these brave four-legged surfers will be given up to six rides per 10-minute round, while judges score them according to ride length, technique and wave size/strength. Tricks earn bonus points. Entry fees are $25 a dog in advance or $30 walk-up between 7:30-8:15 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society; visit ohanasurfandskate.com for details.
Hoop Skirts Help a House
The elaborate hoop skirts, parasols and corsets that defined women's Victorian fashion weren’t just for show. J’Nean Henderson of local website The Victorian Lady will explain the social and historical significance of these garments and accessories during the Victorian Fashion Show beginning 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Broadway Church of Christ, 1628 Broadway. Proceeds benefit renovation of the League-Kempner House, 1702 Broadway, former residence of League City founder/namesake J.C. League and the Kempner family; built in 1893, it was designed by Galveston celebrity architect Nicholas Clayton. Refreshments and self-guided tours of the mansion will follow the fashions; tickets are $45. Visit leaguekempnerhouse.org for details.
One Life’s Journey
Learned in traditional Japanese calligraphy and more Western techniques, Houston-based Mayuko Ono Gray combines the two in the graphite drawings. Each piece in the exhibit, opening Saturday in The Strand Gallery of Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, is titled after a Japanese proverb rendered in traditional characters running from top right to lower left, an uninterrupted line signifying a life’s journey from birth to death. Gray will also give an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. during the ArtWalk reception; visit galvestonartscenter.org for details.
Taking an ArtWalk
Other options for Saturday’s ArtWalk, which runs 6 to 9 p.m. in many locations but until 10 in others, include the Hill Country and desert landscapes of featured artist Kathy Bolton at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St.; works by Lili Chen, William Warden and Samira Yamin at Galveston Artist Residency, 2521 Mechanic St.; and the wildlife and coastal photography of Glenda Laney at Affaire d’Art Gallery, 2227 Postoffice St. G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand 107-B, jumps the gun with a 1-8:30 p.m. reception for Lana Loveland’s Beach Vibes exhibition, while The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., stays open until 11 to fete Chu’s Clouds in the Ocean. Even Galveston Fishing Co., 2509 Market St., is getting in on the act with the metal prints of Mac Elliot’s Fishy Fine Art From Deep in the Heart. Visit galvestonartscenter.org/about-artwalk for a detailed list of exhibitions and activities.
Into Something Good
The Beatles lit the fuse, but it was groups like Manchester’s Herman’s Hermits that really reaped the benefits of the British Invasion, camping out on the mid-‘60s pop charts with warm-fuzzy tunes such as “Mrs. Brown," You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “There’s a Kind of Hush” and many others. Thanks to oldies radio and savvy film placement, some songs had a long shelf life indeed; “I’m Into Something Good” soundtracked a memorable love scene between Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley in 1988’s "The Naked Gun." The face and voice of the Hermits, Peter Noone, has been acting since childhood, but these days he and his bandmates — now officially billed as Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone — mostly travel the land to delight multiple generations of fans with their merry melodies, as they will 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. Tickets start at $35; visit thegrand.com for details.
