Armed and Dangerous: Rock the holidays away with a band that can put away more than its share of “Whiskey In the Jar.” Feisty Houston four-piece Blaggards, who expertly channel the two-fisted spirit of ancestors AC/DC and Thin Lizzy, are on a weekend tour of points south that stops by Holiday Inn Resort on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd., at 9 p.m. today and Kemah Boardwalk for a 2 p.m. Christmas Eve matinee. Warming up for a Dec. 30 Pogues tribute in Houston, expect Blaggards in fine fightin’ form.
Good Times Rollin’: Christmas weekend is upon us, which in Galveston means Mardi Gras is right around the corner. Festivities begin Feb. 10, so time is drawing short to enter Mardi Gras! Galveston’s annual poster contest. Sponsored by Yaga’s Entertainment, the contest will award $1,000 to the winning designer; if a high-school student wins, the pot will be split with the school’s art department. Due by Jan. 18, entries must include the text “Mardi Gras! Galveston” and “112th celebration;” be 18 inches by 24 inches in vertically formatted, 300 dpi file. The entry fee is $25, except for students. Entries can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at 2314 Strand; forms are available at mardigrasgalveston.com.
Sightseeing Tips: Now that the tourists have gone home for the holidays, or most of them anyway, there's no better time to see the island through their eyes. Carriage Haus Rentals and Island Treasure Hunts are teaming up to offer a Christmas Lights Tour of the island’s historic districts, Christmas Eve and Day excepted. The 90-minute tours are in one of Carriage Haus’ distinctive 1908 Model T golf carts. For those who prefer staying in one place, Galveston Historical Foundation is offering tours of the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway, resplendently decked out with six Christmas trees and other festive greenery. Complimentary wine, champagne, and lessons in Victorian holiday customs provided; tickets are $15 for adults.
Dress to Impress: Several taverns around the county are getting into the spirit of the season, with get-togethers requiring extra holiday flair. Sharky’s Tavern, 504 25th St. in Galveston, is hosting a Christmas Eve pajama party at 8 p.m. Friday, with a white elephant gift exchange (nothing over $30, please) and $50 gift card for the best-dressed pair of PJs. On the mainland, The Venue at Texas City, 820 34th St., kicks off its Naughty Santa Party at 9 p.m. today with music by the Examiners; the prize, naturally, is a spot on Santa’s Naughty List. But can that top the Ugly Sweater Party, 8 p.m. today, at Nauti Mike’s, 625 State Highway 146 in Kemah? Only one way to find out.
Art Stop: The space is closed Christmas Eve and Day, but early next week would be an excellent time to check out Galveston Art Center’s latest offerings. Closing Jan. 8 is Kris Pierce’s Party Line, a social-media-savvy exhibition that examines the way we perceive our lives and project them to the wider world through trends like the Tik Tok-enabled “main character syndrome.” Eileen Maxon’s The Word Is Not Lucky, on display through Feb. 5, uses photographs, video and found objects to reflect on the connection between personality and property, and the family ties that often bind the two.
