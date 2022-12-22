Armed and Dangerous: Rock the holidays away with a band that can put away more than its share of “Whiskey In the Jar.” Feisty Houston four-piece Blaggards, who expertly channel the two-fisted spirit of ancestors AC/DC and Thin Lizzy, are on a weekend tour of points south that stops by Holiday Inn Resort on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd., at 9 p.m. today and Kemah Boardwalk for a 2 p.m. Christmas Eve matinee. Warming up for a Dec. 30 Pogues tribute in Houston, expect Blaggards in fine fightin’ form.

Blaggards

The Blaggards, a Houston foursome with a two-fisted sound, will be tearing thing up from Galveston to Kemah.   

Good Times Rollin’: Christmas weekend is upon us, which in Galveston means Mardi Gras is right around the corner. Festivities begin Feb. 10, so time is drawing short to enter Mardi Gras! Galveston’s annual poster contest. Sponsored by Yaga’s Entertainment, the contest will award $1,000 to the winning designer; if a high-school student wins, the pot will be split with the school’s art department. Due by Jan. 18, entries must include the text “Mardi Gras! Galveston” and “112th celebration;” be 18 inches by 24 inches in vertically formatted, 300 dpi file. The entry fee is $25, except for students. Entries can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at 2314 Strand; forms are available at mardigrasgalveston.com.

MGGalveston Poster 2021.png

The deadline for the annual Mardi Gras poster contest, sponsored by Yaga’s Entertainment, is Jan. 18. 
Kris Pierce

Kris Pierce’s Party Line, a social-media-savvy exhibition that examines the way we perceive our lives and project them to the wider world, is on display at Galveston Art Center though Jan. 8.  
Eileen Maxson

Eileen Maxon’s The Word Is Not Lucky, on display through Feb. 5 at Galveston Art Center, uses photographs, video and found objects to reflect on the connection between personality and property.
