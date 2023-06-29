Feelin’ Groovy: Say you’re new in town, or visiting over the long holiday weekend. Get to know your surroundings in an exciting and competitive way during the Groovy Galveston Scavenger Hunt, a surprise-filled two-hour tour of interesting island spots offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Created by Austin-based event designers Alley Kat Adventures, the team-based experience involves clues, challenges and interacting with locals, a surefire recipe for an interesting time. Participants will meet at The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., to discover what lies at the first checkpoint — and beyond. A carless version is also available; pets are welcome too. Search “Groovy Galveston” on eventbrite.com for details.
Sand Masters
Spend the weekend admiring some truly awesome examples of beachfront engineering Saturday and Sunday at the Galveston Sand Sculpture Showdown at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Road. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, three renowned sand artists will dirty their fingernails in the quest for bragging rights: Sue McGrew, a Washington state native and University of Southern California grad who has appeared on the Travel Channel’s Sand Masters; Chicagoland’s Brian Turnbough, a former winner of the American Championships of Sand Sculpting and World Championships of Sand Sculpting; and Texas’ own Lucinda “Sandy Feet” Wierenga, author of "Sand Castles Made Simple." Only one will emerge victorious, and onlookers can help determine which. For the aspiring sand sculptors in the crowd, free lessons will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.; no registration is required. Visit visitgalveston.com for details.
City at Sea
While the USS Texas undergoes renovations nearby, the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, offers an intimate look at the last remaining dreadnought-class vessel to have fought in both world wars. In “Traveling On a City at Sea: The Story of the Battleship Texas,” visitors can examine an impressive array of documents, photographs, crew diaries, dining-service pieces and other personal effects from the ship commissioned in 1914, as curated by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Amanda Carter. Presented in collaboration with the department, the exhibit runs Saturday through Jan. 31. Museum opens at 10 a.m.; visit galvestonrrmuseum.com for details.
Yum!
Just try to keep your mouth from watering while reading about Saturday’s Galveston County Soul Food Festival, a rib-sticking soiree hosted by Roux Daddy’s Soul & Creole Cafe, 10000 Emmet F. Lowry Expressway, Ste. 1136 in Texas City. (That’s part of the Mainland City Centre.) Running 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and completely free to the public, the first-year event brings together some of the county’s tastiest eateries including Soul Lit Kitchen, Simplee Smokin’, Southernbell Food Co., Johnae’s Kitchen and desserts by Delashious Treatz. After dark, when the tables are cleared and the drinks are flowing, Roux Daddy’s Saturday-night “Grown Folks” party kicks into gear, with DJ Calvin spinning only the most mature jams for your listening and dancing pleasure. Ages 30 and up only; dress code enforced. Visit facebook.com/thenewsoulfoodspot or instagram.com/roux_daddys for details.
Crystal Beach Beats
Push through Saturday’s scorching temps and get ready to get down at Rave With the Waves, a free beachside Bolivar blowout at Crystal Beach Spot, 808 S. Monkhouse Dr. A lovingly curated selection of house, dub, drum n’ bass and trap will wash over the surf courtesy of Houston DJ collective Boombox Cru’s full boat of sound providers, including Th3 Stoned Ape, Maddie Scott, Afternoon Tiger, 2Wavy and many more. Camping is encouraged, and dancers can take a breather with fun recreational activities like LED cornhole, neon volleyball and a 12-foot beach ball. Intriguingly, the Cru also note they’re seeking fire performers, so do get in touch: facebook.com/BoomboxCru. Runs from noon to 3 a.m.
Art You Can Eat
Anyone pulling dessert duty at the family July 4 barbecue can relax. Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, will host a cookie-decorating seminar in its second-floor studio classroom. A chef from island bakery Incredible Cakes will be on hand to detail the finer points of outlining, flooding and other forms of pattern work, and everyone will leave with a fresh batch of delicious — and aesthetically pleasing — take-home treats. Tuition is $50 or $40 for GAC members; visit galvestonartscenter.org for details.
Bolivar Musical Buffet
Camp Margaritaville Crystal Beach, the Bolivar Peninsula arm of Jimmy Buffett’s sun-and-sand franchise octopus, is stretching the elongated July 4 weekend as far as it can go with five straight days of live music in the resort’s Paradise Park, 796 state Highway 87. Expect the biggest crowd to be Sunday for Cory Morrow, whose name has become synonymous with that rowdy yet reflective sub-genre known as Texas country. Morrow, whose latest album is 2018’s Whiskey & Pride, will be one day removed from a show in Luckenbach with Pat Green, his partner in the foundational 2001 album Songs We Wish We’d Written. Perhaps he’ll be in a nostalgic mood. Tickets for Morrow and opener Jon Stork are $20, and $10 for everyone else: The Outsiders (Friday), The Slags (Saturday), Citywide Funk (Monday) and the Bobby Irwin Band (Tuesday). Visit margaritavilleresorts.com for details.
Ready to Pop
With America’s big 250th birthday now just three years away, it’s never too soon to start getting in tip-top July 4 partying shape. This year brings additional cause for celebration: After 2022’s unsuccessful drone experiment, the city’s official 25-minute fireworks show will return to the Gulf skies over Seawall Boulevard and 37th St. about 9:15 p.m. (Download the Pyrocast app and stick in those earbuds for some musical accompaniment.) Preceding the fireworks, as ever, will be the official Fourth of July Parade along Seawall Boulevard, which lines up at 22nd Street at 4:30 p.m. and begins rolling to 45th Street at 6 p.m. Please stay hydrated.
The official festivities of course invite a wealth of pregaming opportunities: tasty hot dogs and hamburgers at Island Pier Club, 1702 Avenue O; honky-tonk newcomer Whiskey Rivers at Waterman’s Restaurant, 14302 Stewart Rd.; or a free concert of patriotic tunes by the Galveston Community Band on the big lawn of the Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd. And after the parade, party with Misfits Productions at Proletariat, 2221 Market St. — they’ll be the ones in all pink in honor of the new Barbie movie.
