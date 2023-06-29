Feelin’ Groovy: Say you’re new in town, or visiting over the long holiday weekend. Get to know your surroundings in an exciting and competitive way during the Groovy Galveston Scavenger Hunt, a surprise-filled two-hour tour of interesting island spots offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Created by Austin-based event designers Alley Kat Adventures, the team-based experience involves clues, challenges and interacting with locals, a surefire recipe for an interesting time. Participants will meet at The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., to discover what lies at the first checkpoint — and beyond. A carless version is also available; pets are welcome too. Search “Groovy Galveston” on eventbrite.com for details.

Sand Masters

Sandy Feet Sand Castle

Lucinda “Sandy Feet” Wierenga will create more amazing pieces of beach art like this one during the Galveston Sand Sculpture Showdown this weekend at East Beach.
Battleship Texas

While the Battleship Texas undergoes repairs, a new exhibit at Galveston Railroad Museum honors the historic naval vessel.
Boombox Cru

Houston’s Boombox Cru will be spinning at Saturday’s Rave With the Waves on Crystal Beach.
Cory Morrow

Texas country all-star Cory Morrow anchors five straight days of live music at Camp Margaritaville Crystal Beach.
Fourth of July Parade

Fireworks return to the Seawall skies following this year’s Fourth of July Parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

