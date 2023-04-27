Survivor Story: At age 29, a bullet changed Susan R. Nelson’s life. She had been visiting a friend at his Arlington apartment when an intruder’s attack left her friend dead and Nelson critically wounded. She awoke from a two-week coma with a bullet still lodged in her brain. Ahead of her was a years-long recovery she details in her 2016 memoir "The Only Light I Saw Was In Galveston." Today an inspirational speaker and advocate for traumatic brain injury survivors and responsible gun policy, Nelson will speak and sign copies of the book at 7 p.m. Friday at Proletariat, 2221 Market St.
Fun and Games
Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, the streets around The Grand 1894 Opera House will turn into a children’s wonderland far beyond anything Willy Wonka could have imagined at the annual Grand Kids Festival. Returning for its 27th year, the free event spans several blocks and four stages of live entertainment; fittingly for this year’s theme, Fairytales, the festival is introducing a costume contest and a 4 p.m. parade.
The festival’s goal of providing children with hands-on experience in the fine arts will be represented by activities ranging from making musical instruments to puppetry and a sidewalk-art competition for high-school students. Joining in the fun will be a diverse cast of storytellers including Mother Goose and veteran Texas singer-songwriter Sara Hickman, (whose noon set may draw more than a few grownups), and Missoula Children’s Theater’s production of The Frog Prince. Many more details are available at thegrand.com or grandkidsfestival.com.
Gumbo Jumbo
Bring an empty stomach to downtown Hitchcock Saturday for the Lone Star Gumbeaux Festival, located along the railroad tracks between Second and Third streets and Wallace and MLK avenues. Even those who don’t know a roux from a sweet roll can whip up a batch after watching demonstrations by “The Gumbeaux King” Mark Tassin and YouTube/TikTok personality Kelly Ellison of Kelly Cooks Texas, who will also sign copies of her new cookbook. Besides the cook-off teams’ offerings, non-gumbo fans — if there are any — can sample Michelle’s Cajun Food Truck, Casa Del Bayou, the Bread Bus, Haman’s Kettle Cor and other mobile eateries.
Meanwhile, the Cajun Kids Zone presented by ACU Credit Union offers face painting and inflatable fun for the little ones, while regional favorites Bayou Roux’s energetic blend of “zydepop” aids in dancing off all those calories. Admission is free, but $10 buys cookoff samples and a souvenir tasting cup. Gates open at 10 a.m.; the festival runs through 6 p.m.
Miracle Mile
Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market invites runners of all ages and skill levels to participate in Sunday’s Market Mile, a friendly noncompetitive dash (or stroll) through the blocks around its headquarters at 3304 Market St. Certain locations along the course, which winds through the long-ago Black business district, will be illuminated by historical podcast Galveston Unscripted; back at the market, local vendors will stock the post-race party with tasty treats plus good-time tunes by Galveston’s own PB N’ Jam Jar. Grounds open at 9 a.m.; the race begins at 10. Registration is $40 for adults and $15 for ages 15 and younger; visit marketmilegalveston.com for details.
Spirited Away
Superbly named island promoter Martini Theater’s next film series turns its attention to the anime classics of Japan’s Studio Ghibli, beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St. First up is Hayao Miyazaki’s highly influential 1984 post-apocalyptic fantasy "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind," followed by "Princess Mononoke" (May 9), "Howl’s Moving Castle"(May 16), "My Neighbor Totoro" (May 23), and the grand finale, "Spirited Away" (May 30). Screenings are free but limited to ages 21 and up; message @martinitheater on Instagram for details.
Ginger Spice
Themed “Ginger on Gingers,” Friends of Moody Gardens will host its 11th annual Herb Fair and Luncheon Wednesday between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Moody Gardens’ hotel ballroom, 1 Hope Blvd. A variety of herbs and spices, other plants, art, crafts, jewelry and more from local vendors will be for sale, with proceeds going to send local students on field trips to the resort’s aquarium and rainforest pyramids, as well as various preschool and senior outreach programs.
At the noon luncheon, Galveston County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health Ginger Benson will give a lecture on ginger, the edible plant. (She’ll have plenty to talk about: Nearly 1,600 species of ginger are spread across Africa, Asia, and the Americas.) Starting at $50, luncheon tickets are available through EventBrite; search “FOMG Herb Fair.”
