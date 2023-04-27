KellyCooksTexas

Popular YouTube and TikTok personality Kelly Ellison, of Kelly Cooks Texas, will share her mean gumbo recipe Saturday in Hitchcock.

Survivor Story: At age 29, a bullet changed Susan R. Nelson’s life. She had been visiting a friend at his Arlington apartment when an intruder’s attack left her friend dead and Nelson critically wounded. She awoke from a two-week coma with a bullet still lodged in her brain. Ahead of her was a years-long recovery she details in her 2016 memoir "The Only Light I Saw Was In Galveston." Today an inspirational speaker and advocate for traumatic brain injury survivors and responsible gun policy, Nelson will speak and sign copies of the book at 7 p.m. Friday at Proletariat, 2221 Market St.

Fun and Games

Grand Kids Fest

Activities at Saturday’s Grand Kids Festival downtown include a chalk-art competition, live entertainment on four stages, and a production of The Frog Prince.
Bayou Roux

Bayou Roux takes its lively brand of “zydepop” to Hitchcock’s Lone Star Gumbeaux Festival.
Studio Ghibli Nausicaä

Beginning Tuesday at Daiquiri Time Out, Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind kicks off Martini Theater’s weekly Studio Ghibli screenings in May.
Friends of Moody Gardens

Local vendors will be selling jewelry, plants, and more Wednesday at Friends of Moody Gardens’ annual Herb Fair.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

