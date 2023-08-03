Back to School Already? You’d never know it by the weather, but summer is almost over. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Galveston ISD’s Family and Community Engagement Department and St. Vincent’s House are joining forces to throw a Back to School Blast at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St. Designed as a convenient way to distribute school supplies and other essentials to those in need as well as offer necessary health services (screenings, vaccines, etc.), the event leaves plenty of room for fun as well, not to mention the food provided by the Lighthouse Charity Team. Volunteers are needed; visit stvhope.org/backtoschoolblast for details.
Summer Fun (While It Lasts): Before the temperature reaches the boiling point Saturday, head on over to Summerfest Galveston at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Road. Starting at 9 a.m., the free event offers a full day’s worth of soccer and volleyball tournaments with more than $5,000 up for grabs, plus games like Jenga and Connect Four for the less cardio-inclined. Add in a Battle of the Bands and plenty of food and drink, and it’s hard to imagine a better deal — especially for the price. Visit galvestonsummerfest.com for details and to register for the soccer, volleyball, or musical competitions.
Beach Lessons: From now until Sept. 3, spend a little of your Saturday or Sunday getting to know what makes Galveston’s beaches unique at Bucket Brigade Interpretive Beach Tours. Offered hourly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., local nonprofit Artist Boat’s free 45-minute tours (a $10 donation is suggested, though) are conducted by marine biologists and demonstrate, as the website notes, “there is much more to be found on the beach than just sand.” What that might be is part of the fun of signing up. Tours are conducted at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Road, and meet at lifeguard stand No. 1; look for the Artist Boat volunteers in the bright orange shirts. Visit artistboat.org for details.
Dixie On My Mind: Thanks to Saturday’s construction on I-45 (one lane in each direction closed near Tiki Island), mainlanders may need to leave a little earlier than usual to catch Dixie’s Tupperware Party at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., but it’ll be worth it. Actually, the drag persona of actor/comedian Kris Andersson, who created Dixie out of his own experiences with the handy plastic storage containers, the trash-talking, red-headed Alabama firebrand will reprise her 2007 off-Broadway hit, in which she demonstrates uses for Tupperware most people never dreamed existed. (On that note, Dixie is not recommended for ages younger than 16 because of some mature content.) Shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; tickets start at $22.50. Visit thegrand.com for details.
A Mafia Murder: Two, er, "connected" families have gathered at the Dunn Speakeasy to celebrate a wedding, but someone won’t make it out alive. Thus begins A Night of Mystery, Saturday’s fundraiser for the Galveston County Food Bank at Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. From 6 to 10 p.m., guests will enjoy food by Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse while working together to solve the murder, a Clue-style interactive adventure designed by Houston’s The Murder Mystery Company. One of them, of course, is the killer. Jazz Age attire encouraged; prices range from $10,000/table to $100 “Bootlegger” individual tickets. visit murdermystery.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org for details.
Gulf Coast Time:Roger Creager’s stature in the Texas country scene is easy to gauge by looking at a typical festival bill, such as Big Cabo Fest back in June: he split the second line with good buddy Kevin Fowler; top billing was reserved for their boozy duo Dos Borrachos. Born and raised in Corpus Christi, the singer and songwriter has long had an affinity for this part of the state, as heard on such tunes as “A Good Day For Sunsets” and “Gulf Coast Time,” the title cut to his 2015 EP. (He also enjoys its relative proximity to Mexico, as per “Long Way to Mexico.”) Creager and his band should feel right at home Saturday at Camp Margaritaville, 796 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach, with nephew/opener Mason Creager and his band the Gulf Coast Drifters. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of; visit campmargaritavillecrystalbeach.com for details.
Okra Gala:Credit Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market with squeezing so much of what makes the island cool into a few short hours with its annual OkraFest gala, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Galveston Water & Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th St. Starting, naturally, with the food, Mosquito Cafe will handle catering and Food of Life the desserts, with seasonal ingredients sourced from several vendors. VIP edibles come from chefs Mary Bass and Fish Company Taco’s Daya Myers-Hurt, while other amenities include live and silent auctions and live music by the Thomas Helton Quintet. Please note the all-white dress code, and that custom-decorated “okra hats” are encouraged. Tickets start at $175 for general admission and go up from there; a cocktail reception for the VIP level and above will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Visit okrafestgalveston.com for details.
Monsters Ahoy! Just in time for the dog days of summer, the primo event planners at Martini Theater are sponsoring a weekly Creature Feature movie night Wednesdays at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St. Next up is "Lake Placid," the 1999 cable favorite starring Bill Pullman as a Maine sheriff battling a prehistoric-sized crocodile; Betty White appears in an early glimpse of her extra-salty post-Golden Girls persona. The series continues on Aug. 16 with "Tremors" and "Arachnophobia" on Aug. 23, before concluding on Aug. 30 with the granddaddy of them all: "Jaws." Visit @martinitheater on Instagram for details.
