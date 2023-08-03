Back to School Already? You’d never know it by the weather, but summer is almost over. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Galveston ISD’s Family and Community Engagement Department and St. Vincent’s House are joining forces to throw a Back to School Blast at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St. Designed as a convenient way to distribute school supplies and other essentials to those in need as well as offer necessary health services (screenings, vaccines, etc.), the event leaves plenty of room for fun as well, not to mention the food provided by the Lighthouse Charity Team. Volunteers are needed; visit stvhope.org/backtoschoolblast for details.

Summer Fun (While It Lasts): Before the temperature reaches the boiling point Saturday, head on over to Summerfest Galveston at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Road. Starting at 9 a.m., the free event offers a full day’s worth of soccer and volleyball tournaments with more than $5,000 up for grabs, plus games like Jenga and Connect Four for the less cardio-inclined. Add in a Battle of the Bands and plenty of food and drink, and it’s hard to imagine a better deal — especially for the price. Visit galvestonsummerfest.com for details and to register for the soccer, volleyball, or musical competitions.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

