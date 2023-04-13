Ahoy! Downtown will be buzzing with all sorts of sailor talk Friday through Sunday, thanks to the return of Tall Ships Galveston. Part of nautical nonprofit Tall Ships America’s Tall Ships Challenge, the festival drops anchor off Harborside Drive for the first time in five years and only the second time ever.

Five masted ships of varying class and vintage, plus Galveston’s own 1877 Elissa and the hydrographic survey vessel Thomas Jefferson, will ring Piers 21 and 22; their crews will happily show visitors around, and — for a few extra dollars, naturally — several will host daytime and sunset sailing excursions.

Pride of Baltimore II

A flotilla of tall ships is just the tip of the mast during Tall Ships Galveston through Sunday at the Port of Galveston and surrounding environs.
Josh Ward

RIGHT: Catch Josh Ward on Saturday at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock.
Seong-Jin Cho

LEFT: World-class pianist Seong-Jin Cho will present an intimate recital Friday at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston.
Renee Elise Goldsberry

ABOVE: Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tony-winning star of “Hamilton,” “Rent” and “The Color Purple,” to name a few, will draw on both her Broadway experience and Baptist upbringing in a show she calls “Revive” at The Grand 1894 Opera House on Saturday.
Theatre Love and Information

Romance in the digital age is the topic next week in a Galveston College production of “Love and Information.”

