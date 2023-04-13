ABOVE: Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tony-winning star of “Hamilton,” “Rent” and “The Color Purple,” to name a few, will draw on both her Broadway experience and Baptist upbringing in a show she calls “Revive” at The Grand 1894 Opera House on Saturday.
Ahoy! Downtown will be buzzing with all sorts of sailor talk Friday through Sunday, thanks to the return of Tall Ships Galveston. Part of nautical nonprofit Tall Ships America’s Tall Ships Challenge, the festival drops anchor off Harborside Drive for the first time in five years and only the second time ever.
Five masted ships of varying class and vintage, plus Galveston’s own 1877 Elissa and the hydrographic survey vessel Thomas Jefferson, will ring Piers 21 and 22; their crews will happily show visitors around, and — for a few extra dollars, naturally — several will host daytime and sunset sailing excursions.
The fun continues on land with plentiful food and drink; live music from hearty locals Galveston, Kevin Anthony & G-Town and the Bilge Pumps; and free screenings of Muppet Treasure Island (Friday), Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (Saturday) and Captains Courageous (Sunday). The U.S. Coast Guard has designated the festival a Marine Event of National Significance, so expect extra-tight security. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $15 for kids between ages 7-12; children younger than 6 get in free. Visit galvestonhistory.org for details.
No Bull
No fewer than 13 performers will take the stage at Hitchcock’s Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004, for this year’s Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, seven of them the first weekend alone. Closing out Friday night is one of the brightest stars in the Texas country firmament, Red Raider hellraiser William Clark Green, with rockin’ honky-tonk opener Jon Stork (“Radio Cowboy”). Saturday’s double bill of Josh Ward and Brandon McDermott follows a long day of Buckin’ on the Bay bull riding, mutton bustin’, baby cowboy and cowgirl contests, the Pee Wee Rodeo, seafood cookoff results and the rabbit and market broiler shows.
Latin Grammy winners David Lee Garza y Los Musicales headline Fiesta Sunday over the Tejano and cumbia sounds of Chente Barrera, Raulito Navaria and Marcus Orozco. Rodeo events continue throughout the week, with the music resuming on April 20 with the bottomless repertoire and outrageous costumes of New Orleans’ Bag of Donuts. Rodeo events continue throughout the week, including barrel racing, team roping and the steer show. Tickets start at $15 on music nights and are only $5 on Monday and Tuesday; Wednesdays are free, as are children 5 and younger any day. Visit galvestoncountyfair.com for details.
It Takes Two
Two show-stopping performers in dramatically different disciplines are stopping by The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., this weekend, united by an irresistible offer — buy one ticket for either show (or both), get one free. (Use the promo code MUSIC at checkout.) An intimate recital by a world-class pianist is always a treat and South Korean native Seong-Jin Cho fits that bill handsomely. Winner of the 2015 International Chopin Competition, the 28-year-old Cho has appeared with such leading orchestras as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Bavarian Radio Symphony, and, later this month, the Boston Symphony. Friday, he’ll perform works by Handel, Brahms and Schumann’s Symphonic Etudes, op. 13.
Saturday, enjoy AnEvening With Renee Elise Goldsberry, in which the Tony-winning star of “Hamilton,” “Rent” and “The Color Purple” — and, on television, “The Good Wife,” “Girls5eva” and many other roles — will draw on both her Broadway experience and Baptist upbringing in a show she calls “Revive.” Reflecting on a career that effectively began at the Houston International Theater School, where a role in “Guys and Dolls” at age 8 kindled her passion for musical theater, Goldsberry and her four-piece band should deliver an old-school tour de force. Tickets start at $31.50; visit thegrand.com for details.
The Play’s the Thing
Nine actors from the Galveston College Theatre Department will play more than 100 characters in “Love & Information,” distinguished British playwright Caryl Churchill’s examination of modern relationships set at the dizzying pace of more than 50 scenes in two hours. Reviewing the play’s American premiere in 2014, The New York Times wrote, “Leave it to Ms. Churchill to come up with a work that so ingeniously and exhaustively mirrors our age of the splintered attention span.” Held in room FA-207 of the Fine Arts Building, 4015 Ave. Q, performances are 7:30 p.m. April 20; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 21, and 7:30 p.m. April 22. Admission is free.
