Adoozy: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., is pulling out all the stops this New Year’s weekend. Guests of the resort are invited to partake in New Year’s Palooza, a two-day package with many bells and whistles, including a beach-ball drop and tickets to the final performance of Cirque Joyeux. Everyone else still has a week to enjoy Ice Land, the Festival of Lights and the other holiday attractions, which now include the Aquarium Pyramid’s newest residents: the newly hatched Gentoo penguin, who last week joined the sibling Macaroni penguins born last month. See moodygardens.com for details.

Gentoo chick

A newly hatched gentoo penguin is among the attractions on display at Moody Gardens this weekend.

Bar Light, Bar Bright: Every watering hole worth its liquor license will be having some sort of New Year’s Eve celebration, but some are better at publicizing it than others. Fuel up for the big night with the three-course meal at Mr. Taco Cantina, 4114 Seawall Blvd., or buffet at Hearsay Gastro Lounge, 2410 Strand; otherwise enjoy Champagne toasts at Beerfoot Beach Bar, 2816 1/2 Ave R; Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand, Stuttgarden Tavern, 111 23rd St., and Buckshot Saloon, 2409 Market St., which is also offering $500 in prizes and a midnight balloon drop. The neighbors at Bubba’s Beach Bar, Lucky Lounge and Safari Beach Club are throwing a mutual bash across the 900 block of Avenue M, with happy-hour prices all night and cabbage, cornbread and black-eyed peas delivered at the stroke of midnight.

Townes Van Zandt

Many Texas music lovers will gather at Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th St., to honor Townes Van Zandt.
The Grand

Galveston venerable Grand 1894 Opera House will celebrate a major milestone early next week.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

