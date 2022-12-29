Adoozy: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., is pulling out all the stops this New Year’s weekend. Guests of the resort are invited to partake in New Year’s Palooza, a two-day package with many bells and whistles, including a beach-ball drop and tickets to the final performance of Cirque Joyeux. Everyone else still has a week to enjoy Ice Land, the Festival of Lights and the other holiday attractions, which now include the Aquarium Pyramid’s newest residents: the newly hatched Gentoo penguin, who last week joined the sibling Macaroni penguins born last month. See moodygardens.com for details.
Bar Light, Bar Bright: Every watering hole worth its liquor license will be having some sort of New Year’s Eve celebration, but some are better at publicizing it than others. Fuel up for the big night with the three-course meal at Mr. Taco Cantina, 4114 Seawall Blvd., or buffet at Hearsay Gastro Lounge, 2410 Strand; otherwise enjoy Champagne toasts at Beerfoot Beach Bar, 2816 1/2 Ave R; Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand, Stuttgarden Tavern, 111 23rd St., and Buckshot Saloon, 2409 Market St., which is also offering $500 in prizes and a midnight balloon drop. The neighbors at Bubba’s Beach Bar, Lucky Lounge and Safari Beach Club are throwing a mutual bash across the 900 block of Avenue M, with happy-hour prices all night and cabbage, cornbread and black-eyed peas delivered at the stroke of midnight.
Six Strings Down: Those who prefer to ring in 2023 with a little live music have no shortage of options, starting with a killer homegrown double bill of rockers To Whom It May and India Tigers In Texas at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St. Pregame with an afternoon set by Ryan Guidry at Bubba’s downtown, 2411 Strand, before moving on to Janice Spivey and the Badd Boyz at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic; Kaleidoscope Project at 3 Doors Down Bar, 102-A 20th St.; Horizon Band at Waterman’s Restaurant, 14302 Stewart Road; or Piano Lounge with Clay Howell at 23rd Street Station,1706 23rd St. Up by the Bay, plug into The Slags at Jackie’s Bar & Grill and Lux 5 at T-Bone Tom’s, both in Kemah; or Chris Castaneda Project at Katie’s Bar in Bacliff.
Soul Power: Last call for bratwurst: German-themed food truck Around the Corner will open its window one last time today while stationed at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, but not before promising exciting things to come. The brewery’s New Year’s Eve festivities ought to help lessen the sting, with a family friendly bash from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (food provided by The Shepherd Mix truck); and a Soul Train-themed private party from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring the usual NYE goodies. Appropriately groovy attire encouraged. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door, and a bargain $10 for those crucial designated-driver wristbands.
No Deeper Blue: Known everywhere else for hangovers and bowl games, New Year’s Day is sacred in Texas singer-songwriter circles. Since 1998, the one-year anniversary of Townes Van Zandt‘s passing at age 52, admirers of all skill levels converge on the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th St., to honor an artist whose way with words was rarely rivaled. Hosted by Townes’ erstwhile bandmate and former Old Quarter owner Rex Bell — inspiration for “Rex’s Blues,” one of the most poignant entries in a catalogue replete with woebegone poetry — the show is officially sold out, but the sidewalk scene is not to be missed either.
A Grand Time: Bid The Grand 1894 Opera House a most happy birthday as the venerable theater/historic landmark celebrates 128 years young Tuesday with complimentary self-guided tours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Grand’s plush trappings and warm island hospitality have long made it a favorite of musicians near and far, including The Oak Ridge Boys (Jan. 14-15), Lyle Lovett (Feb. 15-16), and Japanese drum corps Yamato (March 18). Free birthday cake at noon, too!
