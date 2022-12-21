If you have already seen “Avatar” or journeying back to Pandora isn’t your thing, Hollywood is releasing two major films just in time for Christmas.
Director Sarah Polley has the quieter film, “Women Talking,” nominated for best picture at the Critics Choice Awards. Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”) delivers the audacious and highly provocative “Babylon,” examining the wild transition of Hollywood’s silent era to talking pictures.
Neither film might be quite right for the holiday season, if you are looking for something comforting with the family. However, one is among the best films of the year while the other is a mess of epic proportions.
Her biggest ensemble to date, actress turned director Sarah Polley has built a solid reputation on small indie films like “Away From Her,” which earned two Oscar nominations. “Women Talking” is based on the incredible true story of a group of women in 2010, isolated from the modern world deciding their future.
It’s true, the majority of the film simply features actors Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley talking. The brutal encounters they are enduring from husbands, fathers, brothers and other male religious family are all discussed as they decide whether to leave the community, stay and fight, or continue with the way things have always been. “I will become a murderer if I stay,” one mother says regarding her lack of options.
Polley’s immense screenplay brings the viewer into this desaturated world where the male leaders of the group have twisted religious context to suit and excuse their needs and behavior. Some of the discussions are light-hearted and funny, some horribly painful, while others demonstrate the strength of these women seeking better conditions for their children and themselves.
The intricacies of the conversations are astounding; no point is left unturned. For instance, they discuss whether or not to take the young males with them, if they choose to leave, and at what age is a child still impressionable enough to choose respect over brutality.
Few films are comparable to “Women Talking,” the closest comparison would likely come from the documentary genre. Simplicity has rarely been so complex as seen here in a story that’s rich with discussion, both as the film plays out and long after the credits roll.
Early awards favor Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) in supporting and Mara (“Carol”) in lead, but it’s Foy (“First Man”) who has some of the most memorable and intense moments. It’s also worth noting that Oscar-winning composer Hildur Gunadóttir (“Joker”) has again composed one of the year’s most unforgettable original scores.
“Babylon” is the antithesis of “Women Talking” — it’s loud, colorful, obnoxious, but equally in a league of its own. Chazelle has struggled to find his place after the success of “La La Land,” and the quieter “First Man;” brilliant as it was, “First Man” was a box office dud.
“Babylon” doesn’t appear to have an audience; running at three hours long, it’s a collection of stunning looking ideas, a few great stand-alone scenes, none of which coalesce into an entire package. Starring an eccentric Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and newcomer Diego Calva, the cast isn’t the problem — all are dedicated to recreating a troublesome time in Hollywood’s silent to sound transition.
Two particular scenes featuring Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy learning the ropes on a silent film set versus her first experience on a sound film are the perfect visual aids for a film class. The film’s 45-minute opening sequence is a coked-up Hollywood-style Barnum & Bailey circus act that belittles “Moulin Rogue” tantric energy. Much needs editing down and out of “Babylon” to make it more cohesive. The energy starts at such a literal and figurative high, that the remaining bloated two hours drag to the inevitable conclusion.
With all the intimate and poignant films this year about filmmaking and the industry itself, Chazelle’s is undoubtedly the loudest but also the most unaffecting. The manic filmmaking style has its moments of surprise and technique, but it’s all lost on a story about characters the audience will grow to hate over three hours. Fans of cinema history will likely enjoy the experience more than most; Chazelle’s knowledge of classic Hollywood is present in every corner of every scene, style and movement, but ultimately lost on the average moviegoer.
Final thought: “Women Talking” is an unforgettable, award worthy experience, while “Babylon” will leave you scrambling for ibuprofen and a nap afterwards.
