“Wicked Little Letters” reunites Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Oscar-nominee Jessie Buckley, from “The Lost Daughter.” This very British comedy is a somewhat-true story about two neighbors who can’t get along because of their differences.
Journalists line up to see films from the Toronto International Film Festival at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto.
ABOVE: Cate Blanchett stars as Sister Eileen in director Warwick Thornton’s “The New Boy.”
“The Promised Land” stars the ever-reliable Mads Mikkelsen, far left.
RIGHT: Actor-turned- director Viggo Mortensen’s second feature film, “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” shows the frontier west from the eyes of a woman, played exquisitely by Vicky Krieps.
The 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival is one of the most attended, prestigious and highly regarded festivals in the world. It’s positioned during the second week of September each year to open floodgates for indie films lacking distribution and showcasing others who have their sights set on the upcoming award season.
TIFF typically follows the three-day Telluride Film Festival, an intimate mountaintop gathering of the same films, as well as the Venice Film Festival. What you want to look for are films that cross over between the festivals. For instance, in the year of “Roma,” the film played all three festivals, supplanting its Oscar-worthy clout. This year fewer titles than normal are crossing over between the festivals. Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” hit Telluride first before Toronto; Michel Frano’s “Memory,” starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Skarsgaard played Venice first before TIFF.
However, the bigger story this year is why some of the most acclaimed films kicking off the awards season are nowhere to be found at TIFF. Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” made an enormous splash at Venice and will go on debut stateside at New York Film Festival, but was nowhere to be found in Toronto. The same goes for what appears to now be the Best Actress frontrunner, Yorgos Lanthamos’ “Poor Things” with Emma Stone, the kind of film that would usually be a centerpiece at TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey’s festival, isn’t here. “Saltburn,” “All of Us Strangers,” “Ferrari” and “Priscilla” are all hefty fall films absent from TIFF.
Press and Industry colleagues standing in long lines, showcasing their continued interest in TIFF, discussed the elephant in the room: Is TIFF sliding, has it lost its prestige? Is Toronto more interested in discovery than showcasing some of the popular films? Or has something shifted, and the industry prefers other festivals over the larger, more expansive TIFF? The answer isn’t clear, but the result of seeing nearly 30 films in a week and finding little enthusiasm in the offerings is alarming.
So, what should you be excited for out of TIFF: On the American side, Alexander Payne’s cozy “The Holderovers” should likely nab the lucrative audience award out of TIFF. Universally praised, impossible to dislike, it’s a return to form for star Paul Giamatti, who now enters the Best Actor race. It’s Payne’s strongest film since “The Descendants,” transporting the audience back to the ‘70s. It’s witty, it’s funny, it’s aimed at those of us who don’t quite fit. It’s the strongest screenplay out of the festival and boasts the most confident direction. Many films set in the WWII era played at TIFF, but the strongest one was the emotional true story of Nicholas Winton, played by Anthony Hopkins, the English stockbroker who made it his mission to rescue children from Nazis.
While it’s impossible to see all the hundreds of films landing at TIFF, the best overall film came from Denmark. “The Promised Land” stars Mads Mikkelsen as a gruff captain who retires and dedicates his life to developing land deemed unlivable by the king. In another stunning collaboration between director Nikolaj Arcel and Mikkelsen, the film plays like a “Game of Thrones” tug of war land dispute. From the rousing musical score to the breathtaking cinematography, it should easily find its way into the international category at the Academy Awards.
Other films on this year’s slate had good components even if they were not a complete success. Jessica Chastain delivered one of the best performances in “Memory,” which focuses on both dementia and childhood trauma. A hilarious tour de force of expressions by Olivia Colman in “Wicked Little Letters” would be a close second. Jodie Foster in “Nyad” rounds out the top three with her portrayal of Bonnie Stoll, who coached the famed Diane Nyad (Annette Bening), who at 64 became the first person to swim 110 miles from Cuba to Florida.
Acting wasn’t the only element worth celebrating. John Carney’s latest film “Flora and Son,” a moving crowd pleaser and unconventional romantic comedy, continues his brilliant expose of merging cinema and song. It’s almost as good as “Begin Again,” but his latest song “Meet in the Middle” is a sure-fire nominee for best song with the nominations announced. The cinematography stands out of the festival was “The New Boy,” the Australian film starring Cate Blanchett that includes sweeping shots of dry earth, nuns with pitchforks and religious imagery.
One of the big themes this year was how so many actors debuted their first directorial efforts. Sadly, most were forgettable to mildly entertaining. Kristin Scott Thomas’ “North Star,” about sisters coming together to celebrate their mother’s third marriage, based on circumstances from Thomas’ life, was one of the bigger disappointments. Viggo Mortensen’s western “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” from the eyes of a woman played by Vicki Krieps, was a slow burn bore. Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away” had flashes of moments as he combined dementia and hit men. The laughable and worst screenplay of the festival belonged to “The Finestkind,” which had a theater full of critics laughing at all the wrong places.
While we may have to look elsewhere for the overall awards barometer this year, Toronto is certainly consistent in its ability to deliver films with such a wide variety. Filmmakers from all over the world came together to lift up the entertainment industry at a time when the future is uncertain. TIFF’s love for cinema was on display everywhere: in lines as people discussed their favorite films, in the eyes of the handful of talents present to promote and also from the people around the city, eager to hear what the critics had to say of this year’s slate.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
