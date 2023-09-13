The 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival is one of the most attended, prestigious and highly regarded festivals in the world. It’s positioned during the second week of September each year to open floodgates for indie films lacking distribution and showcasing others who have their sights set on the upcoming award season.

TIFF typically follows the three-day Telluride Film Festival, an intimate mountaintop gathering of the same films, as well as the Venice Film Festival. What you want to look for are films that cross over between the festivals. For instance, in the year of “Roma,” the film played all three festivals, supplanting its Oscar-worthy clout. This year fewer titles than normal are crossing over between the festivals. Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” hit Telluride first before Toronto; Michel Frano’s “Memory,” starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Skarsgaard played Venice first before TIFF.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription