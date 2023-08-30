Jack Reynor stars in “The Good Mother.” The film is overflowing with cliches and tropes, borrowed from all the wrong sources. For starters, the plot is transparent and obvious. Mere minutes into the movie the audience can easily identify the bad guy.
Hilary Swank stars in “The Good Mother.” The lack of creativity is personified midway through the film when text message bubbles begin appearing on the screen. The characters are eventually reduced to simple pawns, moving the story to its predictable conclusion.
Olivia Cooke, left, and Hilary Swank star in "The Good Mother." Typically, Swank can boost even a mediocre film, but the lazy filmmaking works against her talent as an actress.
COURTESY
Jack Reynor stars in “The Good Mother.” The film is overflowing with cliches and tropes, borrowed from all the wrong sources. For starters, the plot is transparent and obvious. Mere minutes into the movie the audience can easily identify the bad guy.
COURTESY
Hilary Swank stars in “The Good Mother.” The lack of creativity is personified midway through the film when text message bubbles begin appearing on the screen. The characters are eventually reduced to simple pawns, moving the story to its predictable conclusion.
Some films borrow, are inspired and influenced by other great films. An auteur or confident filmmaking craftsman will be inspired or influenced, and a director for hire will borrow or copycat. Christopher Nolan was proud of the influence Michael Mann’s “Heat” had on “The Dark Knight.” Greta Gerwig was inspired by numerous classics and modern films for “Barbie,” including Peter Weir’s “The Truman Show.” Director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte is influenced by all the wrong aspects for his latest crime drama “The Good Mother.” A co-writer on the script, the young, novice director toys with noir overtures using neon lights and dark alleyways but can’t sustain one idea for later venturing back into “Mare of Easttown” territory. The film is indecisive with an unconfident direction regarding most of its moving parts.
Another mundane day of work, alcohol in her coffee, annoyed that Albany Newspaper Times Union is more focused on clicks than good journalism, reporter Marissa Bennings (Hilary Swank) settles into the morning meeting. Her son, the cop — the good one (Jack Reynor) — shows up outside the newsroom office. Michael, her estranged son, lost to a life of theft, drugs and dealing, has been murdered. Michael’s pregnant girlfriend Paige (Olivia Cooke) is at the funeral, and through her anger Marissa manages to get more details about her son’s death. The two women become unlikely allies in trying to solve what really happened to Michael.
“The Good Mother” is overflowing with cliches and tropes, borrowed from all the wrong sources. For starters, the plot is transparent and obvious. Mere minutes into the movie the audience can easily identify the bad guy. This alleviates the mystery aspect, leaving us to focus on the performances, which are the only thing the film has going for it. Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is in this, so it must be good, right? Typically, Swank can boost even a mediocre film, but the lazy filmmaking works against her talent as an actress. The lack of creativity is personified midway through the film when text message bubbles begin appearing on the screen. The characters are eventually reduced to simple pawns, moving the story to its predictable conclusion.
The music used in the movie is out of place and unoriginal. The editing is only a step above jump cuts, as we unenthusiastically follow Marissa from home, work, funeral, to sitting in a bar talking to Paige, all before the title credit. The film runs only 90 minutes, but even at that brisk speed, there isn’t a lot of meat in terms of suspense or performance. Joris-Peyrafitte skips the good stuff, like what happened after Marissa hits Page at the gravesite — instead he just instantly cuts to the women at a bar. Any death scene or actual moment of suspense is cut in favor of long scenes where Swank’s character slowly walks up steps, walks in a dark tunnel or those text message bubble scenes. Examining “The Good Mother” from a cinematic perspective or an entertainment vehicle finds it unsatisfactory on every level.
Final Thought: “The Good Mother “is an uninspired crime drama that suffers from inexperienced direction.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.