Some films borrow, are inspired and influenced by other great films. An auteur or confident filmmaking craftsman will be inspired or influenced, and a director for hire will borrow or copycat. Christopher Nolan was proud of the influence Michael Mann’s “Heat” had on “The Dark Knight.” Greta Gerwig was inspired by numerous classics and modern films for “Barbie,” including Peter Weir’s “The Truman Show.” Director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte is influenced by all the wrong aspects for his latest crime drama “The Good Mother.” A co-writer on the script, the young, novice director toys with noir overtures using neon lights and dark alleyways but can’t sustain one idea for later venturing back into “Mare of Easttown” territory. The film is indecisive with an unconfident direction regarding most of its moving parts.

Another mundane day of work, alcohol in her coffee, annoyed that Albany Newspaper Times Union is more focused on clicks than good journalism, reporter Marissa Bennings (Hilary Swank) settles into the morning meeting. Her son, the cop — the good one (Jack Reynor) — shows up outside the newsroom office. Michael, her estranged son, lost to a life of theft, drugs and dealing, has been murdered. Michael’s pregnant girlfriend Paige (Olivia Cooke) is at the funeral, and through her anger Marissa manages to get more details about her son’s death. The two women become unlikely allies in trying to solve what really happened to Michael.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

