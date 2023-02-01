Teagan Croft stars as Jessica Watson in “True Spirit.” The film is not just two hours of watching Jessica deal with thrills, dangers and boredom for the 200 days of her voyage. The narrative is broken up with flashbacks and, more creatively, a juxtaposition of what the family at home feels during the journey.
Julian Panetta/Netflix
“True Spirit” documents the true story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson, who set out to become the youngest person to sail around the world.
Courtesy
There’s something about Australian films; they almost always champion the human spirit — at least the ones that make their way to American audiences. “True Spirit” is no different, documenting the true story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson, who set out to become the youngest person to sail around the world.
Director Sarah Spillane navigates the film between sappy family drama and something inspiring for parents to show their children. There are certain suspenseful moments where the film dips toward something you might see on the Disney Channel, where Watson encounters a scary moment but she quickly recovers. For those who didn’t follow the headlines worldwide in 2009 or know the outcome, it also proves riveting in certain moments.
“Who are we to deny her dreams,” Julie Watson (Anna Paquin) says during a serious family discussion. The Australian media treated Julie and her husband, Roger (Josh Lawson), harshly about letting their 16-year-old sail around the world. Inspired by Jesse Martin, who made the journey as a teenager, Jessica (Teagan Croft) intends to beat her record. With training and remote assistance from her best friend and experienced navigator Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis), the Watson’s living room in Sydney transforms into a communications center for the next 200 days, with hungry media outside their front door.
“True Spirit” is not just two hours of watching Jessica deal with the thrills, dangers and boredom for 200 days. The narrative is broken up with flashbacks and, more creatively, a juxtaposition of what the family at home feels during the journey. Sure, flashbacks show Jessica’s childhood story in a relatively traditional way.
With so many films of various genres documenting life or adventure on a boat, Spillane’s biggest challenge is inventing ways to make the visual journey feel fresh. Ten years ago, a film like “True Spirit” couldn’t have afforded the cost of the visual effects needed to pull off this spectacle. Thankfully, the effects are primarily up to par and don’t distract from the adventure. They are inspiring young dreams, creating discussion about teens defying odds and giving parents a “what would you do if this was your child?” moment. “True Spirit” sails into that rare spot where families of all ages can enjoy it.
Final thought: Dangerously close to colliding with family genre cliches more than once, it coasts into a safe film for all ages.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
