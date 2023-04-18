A generic poster, a rudimentary trailer and a bland title suggest this latest crime thriller is a new version of something we have seen before. If you caught director Damián Szifron’s explosive film “Wild Tales,” you have an idea of his creative eccentricities. He applies those instincts here, turning left while most investigative cop thrillers turn right. “To Catch a Killer” is a melting pot of the best ingredients from the genre. The script, which Szifron co-wrote, is taught, even in discussion scenes. He balances character development, including the psychology of the killer and protagonist, and the politics and territorial behavior of high-profile murders. The trailer shows the bare bones of what’s inside this film, keeping you on the edge of your seat from the get-go.

On New Year’s Eve, fireworks go off all over Baltimore, and so do 29 guns with 29 bullets for 29 victims. The city quickly turns into a massive crime scene with multiple task forces trying to find clues. “Most serial killers want to get caught,” Special Agent in Charge Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) explains in his briefing. “Yet, in this case, not a single fiber or fingerprint.” Lammark assigns promising beat cop Eleanor Falco (Shailene Woodley) as a liaison between the police and the FBI. Her dark passed and failed FBI application suggests she might be able to identify with the darkness they suspect is behind the killings.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

