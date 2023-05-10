“You don’t know how bad this gets,” Jennifer Lopez’s character says at the beginning of the film. While the action thriller “The Mother” isn’t a great film, it’s certainly more entertaining and put together than the actress’s previous “Shotgun Wedding.”

New Zealand director Niki Caro has proven to be a capable director in a variety of genres: “Mulan,” “North Country,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife” and, of course, her debut “Whale Rider.” Continuing the theme of triumphant women in challenging circumstances, “The Mother” contains the least amount of artistry in a Caro project yet. The action scenes borrow from other franchises and the script is negligent, but what really doesn’t fit here is Lopez herself. Any number of actresses could have improved the film, but maybe they don’t have the star power to sell a project like this. The pop star’s overly commercial style is a continual reminder that JLo is on screen, not a former military sharp-shooter out for revenge.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

