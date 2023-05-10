“You don’t know how bad this gets,” Jennifer Lopez’s character says at the beginning of the film. While the action thriller “The Mother” isn’t a great film, it’s certainly more entertaining and put together than the actress’s previous “Shotgun Wedding.”
New Zealand director Niki Caro has proven to be a capable director in a variety of genres: “Mulan,” “North Country,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife” and, of course, her debut “Whale Rider.” Continuing the theme of triumphant women in challenging circumstances, “The Mother” contains the least amount of artistry in a Caro project yet. The action scenes borrow from other franchises and the script is negligent, but what really doesn’t fit here is Lopez herself. Any number of actresses could have improved the film, but maybe they don’t have the star power to sell a project like this. The pop star’s overly commercial style is a continual reminder that JLo is on screen, not a former military sharp-shooter out for revenge.
An expert sniper for the military, now an arms dealer, The Mother (Lopez) has gone as far as she can with bad guys Adrian (Joseph Fiennes) and Hector (Gael García Bernal) who have abused their relationship with her professionally and personally. Pregnant, she turns to the FBI, brokering a deal and to get out of criminal life and protect her child. Exposing their illegal operation is detrimental to the empire they have created. Adrian follows her, and just because she is expecting a child doesn’t mean he will show mercy. Forced into hiding, she takes twelve years to distance herself from the life she had and protect those she loves. Only when her daughter, given up for adoption, is in danger, does she return with nothing to lose.
Does the plot sound familiar? Uma Thurman was The Bride in “Kill Bill: Volume 1”, but in “Kill Bill: Volume 2” she was a mother seeking revenge, out to protect her daughter from the ruthless man she had a child with. “The Mother” is nothing more than Lopez giving us the long-awaited “Kill Bill: Volume 3.” Gun and knife fights, motorcycle and snowmobile chases, “The Mother” jumps from Alaska to Cuba to Ohio to Indiana throwing logistics and most realities out the window. Lopez and the team could use a few lessons from Tom Cruise on a motorcycle and other stunts as well as integrating them into the plot. Curious how the moped helmet is clear in close-ups yet blacked out in long shots. Bernal has two small scenes, Edie Falco pops in basically a cameo. Hardwick and Lopez have the film’s best scenes, which deliver ‘90s action film vibes.
There is obvious vanity at play in nearly all of Lopez’s film projects. In every scene, whether sleeping, running or fighting, her makeup and hair are flawless. Not for one second does she embody this character, who they don’t even assign a name, only “the Mother” — because even that is eclipsed by Lopez the celebrity. A celebrity who acts is more interested in the money and how appealing they look, and little about authenticity. There might be a good or even great actor or performance inside Jennifer Lopez, but it’s likely we will never witness it. She can certainly do anything with her tenacity, business expertise and physical dedication, but her own brand is her roadblock.
Final Thought: An action-packed Jennifer Lopez vehicle that’s never boring, creative or original.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.