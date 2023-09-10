The international component to The Toronto International has vast offerings and really traversed the map on day two of the festival. Another replay from Cannes earlier this year and the likely submission from Italy for the Academy Awards international submission. “Kidnapped” (Rapito) is an operatic style drama detailing the true story of Pop Papa Pio IX (Paolo Pierobon), who gave the order to have a Jewish child removed from his family because of a secret baptism. The bombastic score aids the over-the-top direction by Marco Bellocchio. A film about the overall forcefulness of religion.

“Kidnapped” isn’t a page turner, it lacks suspense despite the subject matter. It’s overly dramatic in some parts, too stagnant in others. Taking full advantage of historical shooting locations in both Bologna and Rome might have history and architectural buffs swooning. The narrative focus is split between the family desperately trying to get their youg boy returned and the ungodly ruthlessness of the clergy. Enea Sala who plays the young Edgardo from age six to eight, gives a Jacob Tremblay type performance that ignited his career.

