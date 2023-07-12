It’s likely you won’t see this film because you are into sweet stories about forgiveness. It’s doubtful that little old ladies making pilgrimages from Ireland to Lourdes, France, in search of miracles, is your sub-genre of choice.

The selling point for “The Miracle Club” is the award-winning trio of Laura Linney, Kathy Bates and Maggie Smith on screen together. There are questionable Irish accents, the usual “must escape Ireland for America” subplots. There’s a splash of “Belfast”, a backstory akin to “Brooklyn” — both superior films in every way. “The Miracle Club” doesn’t boast any cinematic creativity from director Thaddeus O’Sullivan. The entire success of the film lands in the leather gloves of the three actresses.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

