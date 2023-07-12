It’s likely you won’t see this film because you are into sweet stories about forgiveness. It’s doubtful that little old ladies making pilgrimages from Ireland to Lourdes, France, in search of miracles, is your sub-genre of choice.
The selling point for “The Miracle Club” is the award-winning trio of Laura Linney, Kathy Bates and Maggie Smith on screen together. There are questionable Irish accents, the usual “must escape Ireland for America” subplots. There’s a splash of “Belfast”, a backstory akin to “Brooklyn” — both superior films in every way. “The Miracle Club” doesn’t boast any cinematic creativity from director Thaddeus O’Sullivan. The entire success of the film lands in the leather gloves of the three actresses.
A local church in Dublin is having a talent contest, with tickets to Lourdes, the famous basilica of healing in France, being the top prize. Lily Fox (Smith), Eileen Dunne (Bates) and their recently departed friend Maureen have rehearsed tirelessly to win the tickets for their young friend Dolly (Agnes O’Casey). Her little boy hasn’t spoken a word, and at age 5, they need a miracle. Maureen’s passing brings home her estranged daughter Chrissie (Linney), who hadn’t spoken to her mother in 40 years. The trauma of her departure stems directly from Eileen’s meddling and Lily’s deceased son. Old wounds are reopened as the women air old grievances and head in the direction of forgiveness.
She sings, curses in Irish and gives sass mouth from beginning to end. Oscar-winner Kathy Bates delivers exactly the type of performance you want and expect. The camaraderie between Bates and Oscar-winner Smith is reminiscent of the duality seen in “Fried Green Tomatoes” between Bates and Jessica Tandy. 89-year-old Smith doesn’t miss a beat in her performance. Thriving the last few years with the successful “Ozark” series, Linney continues to be one of the most under-appreciated actresses of her generation. “The Miracle Club” offers her a chance to play the sane, modern woman among traditionalists with values formed in the ‘40s and ‘50s — although her first few scenes in the film have her walking around like she is going to murder everyone in sight.
This is a story about generational grudges, forgiveness and how messy we can make others’ lives when we meddle. The script doesn’t dive very deep or aim for anything higher than “that was cute.” “The Miracle Club” aims for the AARP crowd, not the summer box office. Aside from Bates having too much wine and calling the priest a con artist, the comic relief comes from the women abandoning their posts as unappreciative housewives. This trip forces husbands to cook, clean and care for children on their own. You don’t have to wait for the end to find out if these women reconcile or get their miracle. It’s a story about the journey, not the conclusion.
Final Thought: No cinematic miracles or achievements here, but the trifecta of Linney, Bates and Smith are reason enough to watch.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
