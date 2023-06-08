Ezra Miller, left, and Sasha Calle star in “The Flash.” Following the scandals and horrid behavior of Miller, he might not be the performance you are most eager to see. Mentally unstable he may be, but his talent on screen is undeniable.
We have entered an era so saturated with superhero movies that the level of cameos have become a determining factor of the film’s worth. Multiverse superhero films have become their own specific sub-genre. Every comic book character must have one now, it’s all about outdoing the last one.
“The Flash” might be the first film of its kind, one where fans are more excited to see the supporting players than the title character. Michael Keaton suiting up as Batman again not only makes him the oldest actor to do so but breathes life back into a ‘90s generational icon. Here is where we encounter the film’s biggest divide. More than half of “The Flash” is nostalgic fan service. If you don’t get goosebumps when Barry finds a velvet laughing bag, then much of the film might go over your head.
Alfred (Jeremy Irons) phones Barry, aka The Flash (Ezra Miller), because Batman (Ben Affleck) needs some help in Gotham. Working diligently in criminal forensics to prove his incarcerated father (Ron Livingston) is innocent of murdering his mom (Maribel Verdu), Barry takes time out of his busy schedule to aid in saving the day. A friend from Barry’s past appears and sparks an idea that sets Barry on a dangerous path, back in time, to change what happened to his mother. Bruce Wayne warns against this, advising that some tragedies shape who we become. Barry throws caution to the wind and finds himself face to face with his 18-year-old self and a Batman he doesn’t recognize.
A movie like “The Flash” couldn’t have been made back in Keaton’s day of playing Batman, where directors like Tim Burton not only relied mostly on practical effects but didn’t have other technological options. This film uses every AI advancement and special effect in existence. Some look great, others distort faces and bodies to a degree they don’t even look human. Recreating the sets and art direction from the 1989 Batman is worth the price of admission. The wooden breakfast table where Bruce and Vicki Vale had dinner, the waterfall hiding the entrance to the bat cave, subtle mannerisms, the way Keaton’s Wayne always licked his lips before he said something important. The little details are there for the hardcore fans who have seen the groundbreaking first Batman movie over 20 times.
Following the scandals and horrid behavior of Miller, he might not be the performance you are most eager to see. Mentally unstable he may be, but his talent on screen is undeniable. Having two versions of Barry showcases Miller’s range in every scene. His ability to emote and make us care for his cause is something missing in a lot of other DC movies. The plot, like most multiverse stories, is chaotic, and often excessive, but at least it’s always coherent. It’s Miller’s performance that continually keeps the film grounded. Some of the cameos work — some really well — but others are unnecessary. One in particular is entirely digitally created and won’t make sense to some unless they know Tim Burton superhero trivia.
Final Thought: The nostalgia factor will leave fans satisfied. The overreliance on not-always-perfect special effects will leave most a bit winded.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
