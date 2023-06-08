We have entered an era so saturated with superhero movies that the level of cameos have become a determining factor of the film’s worth. Multiverse superhero films have become their own specific sub-genre. Every comic book character must have one now, it’s all about outdoing the last one.

“The Flash” might be the first film of its kind, one where fans are more excited to see the supporting players than the title character. Michael Keaton suiting up as Batman again not only makes him the oldest actor to do so but breathes life back into a ‘90s generational icon. Here is where we encounter the film’s biggest divide. More than half of “The Flash” is nostalgic fan service. If you don’t get goosebumps when Barry finds a velvet laughing bag, then much of the film might go over your head.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

