The last place you would expect to find the first good film of 2023 would be a film about the origins of “Tetris,” the video game. Nor would you expect such a battle of commerce between Russia, the U.K., the United States and even Japan to be playing behind the scenes of blocks dropping on a screen.

Noah Pink’s script is a lot of things. It’s exciting, snappy, full of wit and information but more than that, he cracked the code to make this story entertaining. What does a film about “Tetris” look like? The closest answer would be “The Social Network” meets “Argo,” or at least that’s how director Jon S. Baird has creatively framed the story. Instead of acts, we have levels. Instead of characters, there are players. From how locations are displayed to scene transitions, the level of creativity wonderfully supplements the narrative.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

