Daryl McCormack stars in “The Lesson.” With a voice like Michael Fassbender and the chiseled face of a model, McCormack easily holds his own with the veteran actors as he did with Emma Thompson last year.
Richard E. Grant stars in “The Lesson.” While it’s a story about manipulation, part of the fun in watching is trying to decipher who is manipulating whom.
Julie Delpy, left, and Daryl McCormack star in “The Lesson.” Alex MacKeith’s screenplay enhances what could have been a run-of-the-mill family drama into an engaging and provocative thriller.
His explosive debut in “Good Luck Leo Grande” proved Daryl McCormack an actor to watch. He combines the charisma showcased in that sweet, lovely film with a more devious side in “The Lesson.”
Building curiosity in early scenes, director Alice Troughton keeps the audience suspicious throughout the plot. Solid performances from Oscar nominees Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy help layer this mysterious film. While it’s a story about manipulation, part of the fun in watching is trying to decipher who is manipulating whom. The film is set on a single idyllic property, late summer, with cinematographer Anna Patarakina shooting in a specific manner that adds additional suspense. One of the film’s more notable drawbacks is the score. While the other cinematic elements work to grow the unease, the musical component breaks the audience’s focus.
Hired as a tutor, Liam Sommers (McCormack) leaps at the opportunity to interact with one of his idols, famed author J.M. Sinclair (Grant). Top of his class, vastly knowledgeable and an up-and-coming writer of his own making, Liam will spend the summer with younger Bertie Sinclair (Stephen McMillian). Hélène Sinclair (Delpy) makes it clear Liam is to report her son’s progress to her directly, insisting her son must get into the country’s most prestigious writing school. Some evenings Liam will join the family for dinner, others his dinner will be delivered to his private cottage, where he voyeuristically watches the senior Sinclair work on his next masterpiece.
The first dinner scene with the Sinclair family and Liam sets the tone for the remainder of the film. The players, all seated around one table, hide their motives in plain sight. Will someone be murdered? Will Liam have relations with one or more of the family members? Alex MacKeith’s screenplay enhances what could have been a run-of-the-mill family drama into an engaging and provocative thriller. Yet, despite the performances, cinematography and dreamy location, it’s the guessing game the audience plays that’s the real selling point. “The Lesson,” an ideal title once the film comes full circle, works in part because at nearly no point can the audience guess how it will end.
With a voice like Michael Fassbender and the chiseled face of a model, McCormack easily holds his own with the veteran actors as he did with Emma Thompson last year. His non-verbal acting, movements, glances and body language play a big part of his performance as the eager and cunning Liam Sommers. American and British thrillers are vastly different. Less is more works in this case, thanks to the filmmakers’ understanding of ballooning tension. “The Lesson” isn’t the film that’s going to blow you away with shocks or surprises, but it’s a satisfying retreat from action movies and special effects.
Final Thought: Daryl McCormack continues to impress, sharpening his talent in the tension-filled British thriller The Lesson.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
