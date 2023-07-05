His explosive debut in “Good Luck Leo Grande” proved Daryl McCormack an actor to watch. He combines the charisma showcased in that sweet, lovely film with a more devious side in “The Lesson.”

Building curiosity in early scenes, director Alice Troughton keeps the audience suspicious throughout the plot. Solid performances from Oscar nominees Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy help layer this mysterious film. While it’s a story about manipulation, part of the fun in watching is trying to decipher who is manipulating whom. The film is set on a single idyllic property, late summer, with cinematographer Anna Patarakina shooting in a specific manner that adds additional suspense. One of the film’s more notable drawbacks is the score. While the other cinematic elements work to grow the unease, the musical component breaks the audience’s focus.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

