Cheech Marin, third from left, as Robert Rivera and Lenny Kravitz, center, as Sean Hawkins star in Shotgun Wedding. The cast and crew are having a better time getting paid millions of dollars to look great and stay in the resort than those of us watching from the couch or theater.
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Josh Duhamel star in “Shotgun Wedding.” Lopez and Duhamel have little chemistry together, but this movie is more about how they look on screen together than their interaction.
Lenny Kravitz, center, plays Darcy’s ex-fiance in “Shotgun Wedding.” This flick might placate viewers with the short running time and tropical vibes. Still, the cast and crew are having a better time getting paid millions of dollars to look great and stay in the resort than those of us watching from the couch or theater.
Selena Tan, from left, Jennifer Lopez and Alberto Isaac star in “Shotgun Wedding.” With all of Amazon’s resources behind this project, the film is a missed opportunity to be a fun tropical action film for the gray periods of January.
Jennifer Coolidge adds scene-stealing caliber to the lackluster "Shotgun Wedding."
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." This flick might placate viewers with the short running time and tropical vibes.
You would be hard-pressed to find a lazier movie encompassing this caliber of stars. “Shotgun Wedding” briefly resuscitates the tropical action-adventure romance sub-genre before ensuring it will be decades before we see it again. You’d have to go back to 1997’s “Six Days Seven Nights” to find another. And while that goofy film wasn’t a hit film at its release, it has gained status over the years as a guilty pleasure, thanks to its snappy screenplay.
“Shotgun Wedding” sails off a dull script and bland performances (aside from scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge), with amusement-park-type action scenes. This flick might placate viewers with the short running time and tropical vibes. Still, the cast and crew are having a better time getting paid millions of dollars to look great and stay in the resort than those of us watching from the couch or theater.
We meet the bride and groom-to-be Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel), on the night before their wedding. It’s the rehearsal dinner: Darcy has cold feet as the two families mix their eccentricities, while Tom can’t stop playing the role of “groomzilla.” Just as the couple is about to abort their extravagant wedding day, pirates attacked the small Philippine island and took the entire wedding party hostage. They want Mr. Rivera’s (Cheech Marin) millions but can’t find Darcy for the ransom. Tom and Darcy’s petty fight keeps them momentarily out of harm’s way, making the arguing couple the wedding guests’ only hope at survival.
Lopez and Duhamel have little chemistry together, but this movie is more about how they look on screen together than their interaction. The way the characters speak, maneuver and behave could only come from someone who drinks too much Mountain Dew and takes a break from playing video games to watch action movies. Never expanding the action beyond the resort compound (sure, they have some green screen boating scenes) further cheapens the already watered-down experience.
With all of Amazon’s resources behind this project, “Shotgun Wedding” is a missed opportunity to be a fun tropical action film for the gray periods of January. The film’s scene-stealing, distinctive highlight, to no one’s surprise, is Jennifer Coolidge, playing Tom’s overly protective mother. The producers also understand this, with marketing shifting focus to the lower marquee Jennifer. The award-winning “White Lotus” star makes the best of her screen time with her signature comedy schtick. The movie’s trailer features her big moment with a machine gun that should have Tanya McQuoid fans flocking to see this film, if for no other reason.
Final Thought: “Shotgun Wedding” might be all-inclusive — it’s got romance, action, comedy and explosions — but unfortunately, none is memorable.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
