You would be hard-pressed to find a lazier movie encompassing this caliber of stars. “Shotgun Wedding” briefly resuscitates the tropical action-adventure romance sub-genre before ensuring it will be decades before we see it again. You’d have to go back to 1997’s “Six Days Seven Nights” to find another. And while that goofy film wasn’t a hit film at its release, it has gained status over the years as a guilty pleasure, thanks to its snappy screenplay.

“Shotgun Wedding” sails off a dull script and bland performances (aside from scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge), with amusement-park-type action scenes. This flick might placate viewers with the short running time and tropical vibes. Still, the cast and crew are having a better time getting paid millions of dollars to look great and stay in the resort than those of us watching from the couch or theater.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

