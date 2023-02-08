John Lithgow and Julianne Moore star in “Sharper.” The less that’s known about the plot the better. In fact, the official description for the film — “A con artist takes on Manhattan’s billionaires” — proves less is more.
Julianne Moore, background from left, John Lithgow and Sebastian Stan star in “Sharper.” The character introductions are like blocks that the viewer receives in descending order, following nearly the same pattern as Christopher Nolan’s “Memento.”
Briana Middleton, left, and Justice Smith star in “Sharper.” It’s a nice showcase for both Smith and Middleton, who display a wide range of their talents in a film that goes from “Beale Street” to “American Hustle” in two hours.
John Lithgow and Julianne Moore star in “Sharper.” The less that’s known about the plot the better. In fact, the official description for the film — “A con artist takes on Manhattan’s billionaires” — proves less is more.
Apple TV+/Courtesy
Julianne Moore, background from left, John Lithgow and Sebastian Stan star in “Sharper.” The character introductions are like blocks that the viewer receives in descending order, following nearly the same pattern as Christopher Nolan’s “Memento.”
Apple TV+/Courtesy
Justice Smith, left, and Julianne Moore star in “Sharper.” The film will work better viewed at home and Apple+ understands that, even though the ambitious film will have a limited theatrical run.
Alison Cohen Rosa/Apple TV+
Briana Middleton, left, and Justice Smith star in “Sharper.” It’s a nice showcase for both Smith and Middleton, who display a wide range of their talents in a film that goes from “Beale Street” to “American Hustle” in two hours.
TV director Benjamin Caron (“Andor,” “The Crown”) makes his feature film debut in a movie that’s an amalgamation of various popular themes, twists and projects.
“Sharper” is entertaining, and certainly full of curiosities, from the story itself about con artists, to the non-linear narrative arrangement. It’s a small film on paper, shot to look much larger, with a Julianne Moore performance that makes use of all her skills. The script and direction are inspired by what’s working in popular culture and homage to projects in the past. “Succession,” “White Lotus,” “Memento,” “Emily the Criminal” and even Nicolas Refn’s “Drive” all get a cinematic reference. As con artist films go, “Sharper” is trying something different, despite feeling vaguely familiar.
On what would otherwise be just another quiet night at work, a lonely and depressed bookstore owner meets the woman of his dreams. Tom (Justice Smith) would do anything to keep Sandra (Briana Middleton) in his life after weeks of relationship bliss. Everything is perfect until a knock at the door. Instead of moving the plot forward with Tom and Sandra, we go backwards, before Sandra meets Tom. We keep moving backward and meeting various characters until things come full circle and start moving the plot forward. The less that’s known about the plot, the better. In fact, the official description for the film — “A con artist takes on Manhattan’s billionaires” — proves less is more.
By the third character introduction, which is where we meet Sebastian Stan (“Avengers,” “Captain America”), a pattern forms, and you are rewarded with a big clue if you are paying attention to how the film is moving. The character introductions are like blocks that the viewer receives in descending order, following nearly the same pattern as Christopher Nolan’s “Memento.” An unfolding plot that demands your attention in every way, “Sharper’s” biggest question for the viewer is: Is all this worth it in the end? Does the editing make this a good film, and could this have worked as well told in a linear fashion?
“Sharper” will work better viewed at home, and Apple+ understands that, even though the ambitious film will have a limited theatrical run. Engaging with the audience to anticipate the script or a character’s next move is where this film wants your energy. The more involved it can get you versus passive viewing, the better viewing experience you will have. It’s a nice showcase for both Smith (“Jurassic World”) and Middleton (“The Tender Bar”), who display a wide range of their talents in a film that goes from “Beale Street” to “American Hustle” in two hours.
Final Thought: Not as sharp as it thinks but provides enough twists and turns for an engaging stay-at-home movie night.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.