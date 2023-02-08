TV director Benjamin Caron (“Andor,” “The Crown”) makes his feature film debut in a movie that’s an amalgamation of various popular themes, twists and projects.

“Sharper” is entertaining, and certainly full of curiosities, from the story itself about con artists, to the non-linear narrative arrangement. It’s a small film on paper, shot to look much larger, with a Julianne Moore performance that makes use of all her skills. The script and direction are inspired by what’s working in popular culture and homage to projects in the past. “Succession,” “White Lotus,” “Memento,” “Emily the Criminal” and even Nicolas Refn’s “Drive” all get a cinematic reference. As con artist films go, “Sharper” is trying something different, despite feeling vaguely familiar.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

