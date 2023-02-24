You don’t buy a ticket for a movie called “Cocaine Bear” without expecting unrestrained chaos. It’s the elements you don’t expect that make this wild ride more fun. It’s directed by actress/director Elizabeth Banks (“Charlie’s Angels," “The Hunger Games”) and fueled with her twisted sense of dark humor. It’s also very loosely based on true events; cocaine went missing in a national park, a bear ate some, died and this fictional plot was devised around that one sentence of fact. “Cocaine Bear’s” secret weapon is Margo Martindale as a gun toting, foulmouthed, lascivious park ranger, and whoever cast the Texas native in such a part. If you saw David E. Kelley’s “Lake Placid” back in 1999, starring a vulgar Betty White and a flesh-hungry gigantic crocodile, this is that, but with a bear on heavy amounts of cocaine.
A drug smuggler dumps numerous gym bags full of cocaine over the Chattahoochee National Forest near Blood Mountain. However, before Syd (Ray Liotta) and his boys can retrieve it, a bear consumes the white powder and gets a real taste for human flesh in his new state of mind. The old saying “if the bear is black, attack; if brown, lay down,” doesn’t really apply when either animal is on a drug-filled bender. Hikers, kids skipping school, tweakers and forest personnel are all in danger from the out of control bear. Local nurse Sari (Keri Russell) heads into the woods looking for her tenacious daughter Dee Dee (Brooklyn Prince) who skipped school to go paint the local waterfall. It’s only when Sari teams up with Ranger Liz (Martindale) they discover Smokey hitting the powder.
Martindale’s introduction with the crop top criminal is one of the best scenes in the film. Ranger Liz is certainly deserving of her very own spinoff. Her unfiltered sass goes way beyond what Betty White got away with in “Lake Placid.” Jimmy Warden’s script goes out of its way to be vulgar and gruesome, and Banks leans in, making sure everyone gets their money’s worth. The violence is equal to a horror film, and in many ways “Cocaine Bear” is more entertaining and satisfying than the majority of scary movies. Banks and team mostly balance the comedy, insanity and gore to suspend the audience in suspense. There’s never a clear answer on which character or actor is the lead, so no one is safe.
What isn’t so great is the CGI bear. We have all witnessed top-notch bear CGI in “The Revenant,” and this one is almost cartoonish in comparison. True, since the cocaine bear isn’t behaving like a normal bear, Banks admits to bending reality a bit for what a bear could/would do. Aside from the bear's appearance, the lackluster plot of Liotta’s character trying to get the drugs back when people are being ripped to shreds is a satirical mood killer. It's understandable wanting to feature the late actor in as many scenes as possible, but it doesn’t do the film any favors. Equally, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as the goofy detective isn’t as well written a character as some of the others. It’s a bonkers movie that’s entertaining because it’s so ridiculous — and thankfully short on running time.
Final Thought: Margo Martindale is laugh-out-loud hilarious, nearly stealing the entire show away from the title character.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.