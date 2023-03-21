With the Academy Awards behind us, some of the want to be, or should have been contenders from afar are making their theatrical debuts. “Return to Seoul,” for instance, was the Cambodian submission for International Feature. Clearly not chosen as one of the five, it’s at least better than two of the films that did make the cut. It’s a divisive film to be sure, with a tricky timeline that jumps forward in the main character's life when you least expect. A film about the emotional trauma caused by abandoning a child for adoption, but this is a far cry from award-winning “Lion,” starring Dev Patel. One of the film's highlights is Park Ji-min, making her acting debut.

Adopted and raised in France, 25-year-old Frédérique Benoît (Ji-min) returns unexpectedly to her birth country in South Korea. Freddie, as her friends call her, is a disrupter of sorts. After meeting and instantly making friends with the local hotel clerk (Guka Han), she is bringing people together with booze, sex and behavior that’s very much outside of a quiet, respectful nature. She begins taking the steps to locate her father and mother through an agency that proves painful, drawn-out and life changing. Freddie’s life takes twists and turns following her discoveries in and around Seoul, as she desperately tries to understand who she really is.

