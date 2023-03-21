With the Academy Awards behind us, some of the want to be, or should have been contenders from afar are making their theatrical debuts. “Return to Seoul,” for instance, was the Cambodian submission for International Feature. Clearly not chosen as one of the five, it’s at least better than two of the films that did make the cut. It’s a divisive film to be sure, with a tricky timeline that jumps forward in the main character's life when you least expect. A film about the emotional trauma caused by abandoning a child for adoption, but this is a far cry from award-winning “Lion,” starring Dev Patel. One of the film's highlights is Park Ji-min, making her acting debut.
Adopted and raised in France, 25-year-old Frédérique Benoît (Ji-min) returns unexpectedly to her birth country in South Korea. Freddie, as her friends call her, is a disrupter of sorts. After meeting and instantly making friends with the local hotel clerk (Guka Han), she is bringing people together with booze, sex and behavior that’s very much outside of a quiet, respectful nature. She begins taking the steps to locate her father and mother through an agency that proves painful, drawn-out and life changing. Freddie’s life takes twists and turns following her discoveries in and around Seoul, as she desperately tries to understand who she really is.
Writer and director Davy Chou’s script doesn’t give us all the information you want or need in the onset. It’s the curiosity in the beginning that keeps us interested and invested. The first half of the film is the most compelling, as we try to understand Freddie’s motivations. It’s only in the latter, more jolting transitions — a party monster involved in a ménage à trois, or an arms dealer — that Freddie becomes a fragment of the person we meet in act one. “I never needed anybody,” she says at one point, and she certainly makes friends, acquaintances or even those in a relationship feel that point. Freddie is complicated and most of the time unforgiving, creating an anti-hero the audience isn’t always rooting for.
The narrative that starts so strong deteriorates, much like Freddie’s behavior. For some viewers, they will lose interest or investment based on some of the choices our lead character makes. That’s where Chou’s sense of curiosity is so important to keep us watching, what will become of this disruptive soul by the end. Visually the film has its moments, but intentionally maintains a bleak facade. The culture clash is one of the more fascinating aspects of the film, and the French-born Chou leans into exploring those differences in modern society.
Final Thought: An explosive debut performance by Park Ji-min in a film that’s more curious than satisfying.
