Choreographer-turned-director Benjamin Millepied’s modern reimagining of the opera “Carmen” won’t be for everyone. While it’s a beautiful blend of filmmaking inspired by auteurs like Pedro Almodóvar, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Terrence Malick and even Nicholas Winding Refn, it doesn’t follow usual narrative or structural patterns.

“Carmen” isn’t quite a musical either; more dance occurs in the story than singing — although Paul Mescal fans will be happy to know he does sing a few lines and strum the guitar early in the film. This movie is “La La Land” for a niche, avant-garde audience. The dazzling, breathtaking cinematography is from the talented eye of Jörg Widmer, who shot segments of “Tree of Life” in Galveston, and nearly all of Malick’s films.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription