Melissa Barrera, left, and Paul Mescal star in "Carmen." On the run after her mother is murdered by gun-happy Texans contracted by Border Patrol, Carmen (Barrera) comes face to face with another contract hunter, Aiden (Mescal).
Melissa Barrera stars in "Carmen." Three-time Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell delivers another award-worthy score. A companion piece to his heartbreaking music on "The King," his work here helps the audience sink into the dream-like visions presented by director Benjamin Millepied.
Melissa Barrera stars as "Carmen." The film isn't quite a musical; more dance occurs in the story than singing — although Paul Mescal fans will be happy to know he does sing a few lines and strum the guitar early in the film. This movie is "La La Land" for a niche, avant-garde audience.
Ben King/Sony Pictures Classics
Ben King/Sony Pictures Classics
Choreographer-turned-director Benjamin Millepied’s modern reimagining of the opera “Carmen” won’t be for everyone. While it’s a beautiful blend of filmmaking inspired by auteurs like Pedro Almodóvar, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Terrence Malick and even Nicholas Winding Refn, it doesn’t follow usual narrative or structural patterns.
“Carmen” isn’t quite a musical either; more dance occurs in the story than singing — although Paul Mescal fans will be happy to know he does sing a few lines and strum the guitar early in the film. This movie is “La La Land” for a niche, avant-garde audience. The dazzling, breathtaking cinematography is from the talented eye of Jörg Widmer, who shot segments of “Tree of Life” in Galveston, and nearly all of Malick’s films.
On the run after her mother is murdered by gun-happy Texans contracted by Border Patrol, Carmen (Melissa Barrera) comes face to face with another contract hunter, Aiden (Mescal). Carmen is desperate to save herself so her mother’s sacrifice won’t be in vain. Instead of shooting people like animals for thrills, Aiden makes a split decision that puts him and Carmen on the run. Aiden seeks purpose for the mundane existence he’s recoiled into. Together they discover more than passion, but something worth fighting for. As they approach Los Angeles, both have premonitions of what’s to come, even if they don’t yet understand the visions.
Three-time Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Moonlight”) delivers another award-worthy score. A companion piece to his heartbreaking music on “The King,” his work here helps the audience sink into the dream-like visions presented by Millepied. It’s a beautiful blend of opera and cinema combined in a way we haven’t quite seen on the big screen. The filmmaking style is more akin to Iñárritu’s “Bardo” than anything of recent memory. The sensuality exuding from Oscar-nominee Mescal (“Aftersun”) and Barrera (“Scream VI”) will keep your attention, if nothing else. The chemistry between the two actors is visceral, a gradual intensity earned more in eye contact than words.
All the elements of “Carmen” may not add up to a polished complete vision. A frequent collaborator with Almodóvar, actress Rossy de Palma nearly steals the entire film from the lead actors and other creative elements. Instead of just the usual goofy friend, she is given a more significant, more ethereal role, and she makes the most of every second. Her signature flair invigorates the non-structural film at just the right moment. It’s still a remarkable debut from Millepied, who transcends choreographing dance to orchestrating an array of cinematic elements in a movie you won’t soon forget.
Final Thought: Carmen is a dazzling cinematic experience with sensuous performances, remarkable cinematography and the year’s best original score.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
