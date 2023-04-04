Can you disagree with a film’s premise or subject matter and still watch or enjoy it for other reasons? That might be the question some viewers face watching or skipping Neon’s new film “How to Blow up a Pipeline.” The controversial movie is based on Andreas Malm’s book of the same name and chronicles precisely what the title suggests. “If the American empire is calling us terrorists, then we’re doing something right,” one character explains. The film is laid out like a low-budget version of any spy or reconnaissance film, where a group of specialists has a specific role in dismantling some devices. However, most of the screenplay addresses why these characters, from all walks of life, have come together in West Texas to take a destructive stand.

Xochitl (Ariela Barer) directly relates her mother’s death to the proximity of their house to an oil refinery. Her best friend Theo (Sasha Lane) has endured many health problems since birth for the same reason. They and others who share the same disdain for the American oil industry have devised a plan where no person will be harmed. Still, the property will be damaged to make a loud protest. Making their way out to West Texas, some involved have better reasons than others for what they are about to do. Some have less to lose if this goes wrong than others with families depending on their return.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription