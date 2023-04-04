Can you disagree with a film’s premise or subject matter and still watch or enjoy it for other reasons? That might be the question some viewers face watching or skipping Neon’s new film “How to Blow up a Pipeline.” The controversial movie is based on Andreas Malm’s book of the same name and chronicles precisely what the title suggests. “If the American empire is calling us terrorists, then we’re doing something right,” one character explains. The film is laid out like a low-budget version of any spy or reconnaissance film, where a group of specialists has a specific role in dismantling some devices. However, most of the screenplay addresses why these characters, from all walks of life, have come together in West Texas to take a destructive stand.
Xochitl (Ariela Barer) directly relates her mother’s death to the proximity of their house to an oil refinery. Her best friend Theo (Sasha Lane) has endured many health problems since birth for the same reason. They and others who share the same disdain for the American oil industry have devised a plan where no person will be harmed. Still, the property will be damaged to make a loud protest. Making their way out to West Texas, some involved have better reasons than others for what they are about to do. Some have less to lose if this goes wrong than others with families depending on their return.
The eclectic cast might not contain household names, but each is associated with award-winning films or series. Forrest Goodluck played Leonardo DiCaprio’s son in “The Revenant;” Luke Gage was one of the breakout stars of “The White Lotus.” Jayme Lawson was elected mayor in “The Batman” and a warrior in “The Woman King.” The script uses a familiar outline in a not-so-familiar plot. Before each moment of action, we get flashbacks explaining how each of the characters arrived at this moment. While flashback in most films is often misused, it’s more contextual, adding purpose and spread out through the plot so it’s not front-loaded with a long lead-in.
“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” isn’t necessarily unbiased in its direction, but it’s more neutral than you might expect. There’s enough suspense to engage the viewer, even if you disagree with the characters’ cause. The script also doesn’t shy away from offering particulars on why some of these people are here for the wrong reasons. While this might be the bluntest film about activism concerning the oil industry and the destruction of property, it’s certainly not the first and obviously won’t be the last. It’s also not the most creative. The 2018 Iceland submission to the Academy Awards for International consideration, “Woman At War,” is far more unique, combining activism, cinematic ingenuity and overall entertainment into one package. “How to Blow up a Pipeline” doesn’t leave the viewer with much to chew on, nor does it stand any chance of changing opposing views by the closing credits.
Final Thought: Failing as an inspiring call-to-action piece, it succeeds as a grungy ensemble with great moments of tension and suspense.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
