“No Hard Feelings” is a summer cinematic pallet refresh from all the superheroes and special effects. While Jennifer Lawrence’s raunchy rom-com isn’t the movie of the summer, it’s refreshing to see the Oscar winner back in the type of manic roles that ignited her career. Lawrence, who is naturally funny anytime a camera is on, plays the role of a financially desperate woman, a bit over the top. It’s almost as if she is trying to compete with some dialed up Will Ferrell performance standard of comedy. The film eventually finds its grove and so does Lawrence, in the films more serious moments. While most of the outrageous comedy bits are featured in trailers and clips, sarcasm and wit in the script land better than most of the bigger jokes.

In danger of losing her childhood home, and having her income significantly reduced, her car has been repossessed, 32-year-old bartender and Uber driver Maddie Barker (Lawrence) embarks on a reckless gamble. Replying to a Craigslist ad to “date” a rich couples’ 19-year-old son. The goal is to get this withdrawn teen to drink, drive and lose his virginity before summer ends. Percy Becker (Andrew Barth Feldman) only has friends online, can’t function without his cell phone and his rich helicopter parents make his every decision. Maddie has her work cut out to break this kid in and get him a little closer to a normal teenager.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription