The sixth film in the franchise marks a few firsts. It’s the first film without Neve Campbell and David Arquette. As pointed out in the script, it’s the first time Ghostface has ever called Gale Weathers — Courtney Cox is the only original member of the cast to return. It’s the first time in New York ... and a few other firsts you will need to experience on your own. While this review will contain no spoilers, it is recommended you are familiar which the cinematic landscape of “Scream 2” and more importantly, a refresher of last year’s forgettable “Scream 5” to get the most out of this sequel/requel. Despite having a solid vision for where this franchise is headed, simply adding more stabs and a bunch of firsts doesn’t equate to iconic or even must-see status.

Struggling to move on from the trauma of Woodsboro last year, Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her half sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) have moved across country to The Big Apple with their surviving twin friends Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding). The graduates have all enrolled in college when new friends, roommates and love interests start turning into suspects after the murders start happening again. However, unlike when Sidney left Woodsboro and moved to college carrying the sympathy card, social media has zero sympathy for Sam. Now that the world knows she is the daughter of a serial killer and stabbed her ex-boyfriend, the ninth killer, 22 times, she has becomes infamous. “I’m not going to let what happened to us for three days effect the rest of my life,” Tara says of her sister’s overprotective behavior.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription