There are intense moments for sure. These whodunnit horror films are always more engaging than those where you know the killer. Yet like the last one, when “Scream 7” rolls around we will all have to go back and watch all this mediocrity again to jog our memories.
Courteney Cox stars in "Scream VI." The real tragedy here is Cox isn’t given more to do. Sure, she gets some more iconic one liners and snazzy outfits, but the new directors understand that the younger actors are where they want to invest their time.
Melissa Barrera, left, and Jenna Ortega star in "Scream VI." Struggling to move on from the trauma of Woodsboro last year, Sam Carpenter (Barrera) and her half sister Tara (Ortega) have moved across country to The Big Apple with their surviving friends.
There are intense moments for sure. These whodunnit horror films are always more engaging than those where you know the killer. Yet like the last one, when “Scream 7” rolls around we will all have to go back and watch all this mediocrity again to jog our memories.
Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures
Courteney Cox stars in "Scream VI." The real tragedy here is Cox isn’t given more to do. Sure, she gets some more iconic one liners and snazzy outfits, but the new directors understand that the younger actors are where they want to invest their time.
Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures
Despite having a solid vision for where this franchise is headed, simply adding more stabs and a bunch of firsts doesn’t equate to iconic or even must-see status.
Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures
Melissa Barrera, left, and Jenna Ortega star in "Scream VI." Struggling to move on from the trauma of Woodsboro last year, Sam Carpenter (Barrera) and her half sister Tara (Ortega) have moved across country to The Big Apple with their surviving friends.
The sixth film in the franchise marks a few firsts. It’s the first film without Neve Campbell and David Arquette. As pointed out in the script, it’s the first time Ghostface has ever called Gale Weathers — Courtney Cox is the only original member of the cast to return. It’s the first time in New York ... and a few other firsts you will need to experience on your own. While this review will contain no spoilers, it is recommended you are familiar which the cinematic landscape of “Scream 2” and more importantly, a refresher of last year’s forgettable “Scream 5” to get the most out of this sequel/requel. Despite having a solid vision for where this franchise is headed, simply adding more stabs and a bunch of firsts doesn’t equate to iconic or even must-see status.
Struggling to move on from the trauma of Woodsboro last year, Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her half sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) have moved across country to The Big Apple with their surviving twin friends Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding). The graduates have all enrolled in college when new friends, roommates and love interests start turning into suspects after the murders start happening again. However, unlike when Sidney left Woodsboro and moved to college carrying the sympathy card, social media has zero sympathy for Sam. Now that the world knows she is the daughter of a serial killer and stabbed her ex-boyfriend, the ninth killer, 22 times, she has becomes infamous. “I’m not going to let what happened to us for three days effect the rest of my life,” Tara says of her sister’s overprotective behavior.
The brutal opening sequence makes it very clear you are in for a new set of rules throughout the film while it ties itself, sometimes desperately, back to the original. While Sidney’s absence is explained by Gale, Campbell’s withdrawal from the latest installment is hardly noticed. Campbell was never a marquee ticket seller; Cox and Arquette were not only more fun on screen but bigger draws. The real tragedy here is Cox isn’t given more to do. Sure, she gets some more iconic one liners and snazzy outfits, but the new directors understand that Barrera and Ortega are where they want to invest their time. They double down on reinventing the old cast personalities with the new ones.
There are intense moments for sure. These whodunnit horror films are always more engaging than those where you know the killer. Yet like the last one, when “Scream 7” rolls around we will all have to go back and watch all this mediocrity again to jog our memories. Whether we have becomes desensitized to violence or this franchise is running on fumes, there’s no iconic Drew Barrymore moment that will have everyone talking the next day. The script also doesn’t deal with trauma in a respectable or realistic way. It is impressive, however, that a cheap little scary movie from 1995 finds itself reinvented so many times and the legacy of Wes Craven continues to endure.
Final Thought: Lots of firsts for the franchise, more blood and gore but still not enough Gale Weathers.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.