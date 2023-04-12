Toni Collette, left, and Monica Bellucci in a scene from “Mafia Mamma.” This film is the rare one that has terrible performances across the board, an amateur script without a shred of originality and zero creative insight from the director.
Toni Collette, left, and Monica Bellucci in a scene from “Mafia Mamma.” This film is the rare one that has terrible performances across the board, an amateur script without a shred of originality and zero creative insight from the director.
Toni Collette in a scene from “Mafia Mamma.” Collette’s character goes from uninspired hair and JC Penny wardrobe to exquisite locks and tight leather with barely a mention.
“Mafia Mamma” is a level of failure we haven’t seen since pre-pandemic times. Without a single redeeming quality, “Mafia Mamma” just might hold the title as the worst mainstream film released in theaters in 2023.
It’s rare to get 40 minutes into a film and realize you are watching the worst film of the year with zero chance at redemption in the remaining hour. Equally appalling is how the multidimensional talent of Toni Collette (“Hereditary”, “The Six Sense”) and risk-taking director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”, “Lord of Dogtown”) could produce something at this level of incompetence.
It’s the worst type of sitcom mentality combined with the most cliched mob flick you can imagine. The comedy, if you can call it that, is that obnoxious, motormouth dialogue where Collette’s character is completely clueless about everything. Yet the film leans heavily into graphic, cartoon violence, revealing the filmmakers are not quite sure who their target audience is.
Kristin Balbano (Collette), a suburban mom living the not-so-American life, dreams of returning to her Italian birthplace. A phone call from Italy with news that her Italian Mafia grandfather has passed away coincides with her discovery of a cheating husband. As heir to the family business, she throws caution to the wind, seeking new love, adventure and wine. Instead of landing in a vineyard, she finds herself in the middle of a Mafia turf war. Unequipped in every way, Kristin hasn’t even seen “The Godfather;” she learns from Balbano caretaker Bianca (Monica Bellucci) how to negotiate and utilize her talents and start a new life in Italy, all while fleeing bullets.
“Mafia Mamma” is the rare film that has terrible performances across the board, an amateur script without a shred of originality and zero creative insight from the director. It doesn’t understand what type of movie it’s trying to be. They talk about “Eat, Pray, Love,” and if it was just a woman coming into her own, having a transformation and finding her grit, that would be fine. Kristin goes from uninspired hair and JC Penny wardrobe to exquisite locks and tight leather with barely a mention. The rest of her transformations are equally overlooked as the film is in a hurry to get to the eyeball squishing and body dismemberment. OK, so you want to do a violent mafia thriller with a female boss? Just as that notion settles in, we go back to a romance film, wherein she instantly meets an Italian prince charming at the airport.
This is a level of failure we haven’t seen since pre-pandemic times. It’s not that Collette hasn’t made other bad films in the past; she is a brilliant actress — when matched with the right script and challenging directors. However, she is also an actor for hire and has a filmography inundated with paycheck parts. There’s been zero curation to her career, which might explain, even with her performance of the decade-type turn in “Hereditary”, why she still couldn’t land another Oscar nomination. Without a single redeeming quality, “Mafia Mamma” just might hold the title as the worst mainstream film released in theaters in 2023.
Final Thought: Who thought combining “Under the Tuscan Sun” with “The Godfather” was a good idea?
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
