It’s rare to get 40 minutes into a film and realize you are watching the worst film of the year with zero chance at redemption in the remaining hour. Equally appalling is how the multidimensional talent of Toni Collette (“Hereditary”, “The Six Sense”) and risk-taking director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”, “Lord of Dogtown”) could produce something at this level of incompetence.

It’s the worst type of sitcom mentality combined with the most cliched mob flick you can imagine. The comedy, if you can call it that, is that obnoxious, motormouth dialogue where Collette’s character is completely clueless about everything. Yet the film leans heavily into graphic, cartoon violence, revealing the filmmakers are not quite sure who their target audience is.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

