It’s an obtuse movie, in every way. Actor-turned-director John Slattery, who worked with Jon Hamm on “Mad Men," returns behind the camera for the darkest of comedies. The closest thing “Maggie Moore(s)” resembles would be “Nurse Betty," just without the Zellweger charm and A-list cast. Not a total write-off or waste of time, this film keeps you watching because of its unorthodox take on character development and situational irony. Slattery never quite balances the level of sarcasm, murder and ironic bits for it to be completely satisfying or enjoyable. Your level of enjoyment for “Maggie Moore(s)” might very well depend on the venue. Paying to see this in a cinema would be a disappointment. Movie night at home, is better. Stuck on an airplane, in need of content to kill time, is the ideal scenario.

Small New Mexico town Chief Jordan Sanders (Jon Hamm) has a befuddling murder mystery. Two women with the exact same name, dead within the span of a week. The seemingly unrelated murders contain lots of oddities. Maggie number one is a local diner waitress and the wife of a corrupt sub-shop owner, Jay Moore (Micah Stock). Maggie number two lives a few miles away in an upscale neighborhood and is married to businessman Andy Moore (Christopher Denham). How these murders are connected will challenge Sanders, who has a wealth of second-hand information, and a date, from Rita Grace (Tina Fey), a nosey neighbor of Maggie number one. Stupid people, brutal murders and a small town: It’s a waiting game.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription