It’s an obtuse movie, in every way. Actor-turned-director John Slattery, who worked with Jon Hamm on “Mad Men," returns behind the camera for the darkest of comedies. The closest thing “Maggie Moore(s)” resembles would be “Nurse Betty," just without the Zellweger charm and A-list cast. Not a total write-off or waste of time, this film keeps you watching because of its unorthodox take on character development and situational irony. Slattery never quite balances the level of sarcasm, murder and ironic bits for it to be completely satisfying or enjoyable. Your level of enjoyment for “Maggie Moore(s)” might very well depend on the venue. Paying to see this in a cinema would be a disappointment. Movie night at home, is better. Stuck on an airplane, in need of content to kill time, is the ideal scenario.
Small New Mexico town Chief Jordan Sanders (Jon Hamm) has a befuddling murder mystery. Two women with the exact same name, dead within the span of a week. The seemingly unrelated murders contain lots of oddities. Maggie number one is a local diner waitress and the wife of a corrupt sub-shop owner, Jay Moore (Micah Stock). Maggie number two lives a few miles away in an upscale neighborhood and is married to businessman Andy Moore (Christopher Denham). How these murders are connected will challenge Sanders, who has a wealth of second-hand information, and a date, from Rita Grace (Tina Fey), a nosey neighbor of Maggie number one. Stupid people, brutal murders and a small town: It’s a waiting game.
The title card in the opening explains that “some” of the details in this story are based on real events. Perhaps that should be the first clue that “some” of the scenes in the movie will be well executed — and others not so much. Scenes between comedy alums Hamm and Fey having uncomfortable dating experiences juxtapose with Stock trying to convince his wife he isn’t a pedophile while selling customers moldy food. It creates a wildly uneven space. The varying levels of acting experience from scene to scene are noticeably unbalanced. In an early scene where Hamm’s character is on an ice cream date following story-telling therapy class, the actress opposite him is all too aware she is performing a scene. “Maggie Moore(s)” often functions more like skits threaded together than a cohesive feature film.
There is no clever dialogue in the script or surprise plot twists. “Maggie Moore(s)” is just unusual enough to keep you watching, but never so creative you are invested in the story. Jon Hamm typically entertains in supporting roles, but he isn’t quite the right choice for the honorable cop among a town of weirdos. As the similarities between this film and Neil Labute’s 2000 surprise hit “Nurse Betty” multiply, the glaring difference is we cared about what happened to Betty and don’t quite get there with Chief Sanders. There isn’t a single person you care for here, not the deceased, not the cop who lost his wife nor the pepper-obsessed neighbor always putting herself down. From the writing, acting and directing, it’s all superficial.
Final Thought: Maggie Moore(s) can’t decide what kind of film it wants to be, and settles on disappointing.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
