Willem Dafoe is one of our most eclectic actors, easily transitioning from big-budget “Spider-Man” villain to obscure motel manager in “The Florida Project” or portraying Vincent Van Gogh in an abstract biopic.

“Inside” isn’t the first film where the Oscar nominee is on screen for the majority solo. Dafoe’s dedication to his craft and how easily he slips into idiosyncratic roles is an ideal fit for new filmmaker Vasilis Katsoupis. What might appear as a “Panic Room” type setup in the first act quickly evolves into a maddening lesson on confinement, albeit much less commercial. Throughout the film, the viewer must decide whether they care if this character escapes. For some, “Inside” will play as a psychological thriller; for others an ironic exercise in deceivingly luxurious captivity.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

