Willem Dafoe is one of our most eclectic actors, easily transitioning from big-budget “Spider-Man” villain to obscure motel manager in “The Florida Project” or portraying Vincent Van Gogh in an abstract biopic.
“Inside” isn’t the first film where the Oscar nominee is on screen for the majority solo. Dafoe’s dedication to his craft and how easily he slips into idiosyncratic roles is an ideal fit for new filmmaker Vasilis Katsoupis. What might appear as a “Panic Room” type setup in the first act quickly evolves into a maddening lesson on confinement, albeit much less commercial. Throughout the film, the viewer must decide whether they care if this character escapes. For some, “Inside” will play as a psychological thriller; for others an ironic exercise in deceivingly luxurious captivity.
As Nemo (Dafoe) carefully breaks into a multimillion-dollar penthouse full of expensive art he and Number 3 — on the walkie-talkie — are stealing; he tells us a story. As a child, a teacher asked him what three things he would take if his house was on fire. He replies his cat, AC/DC records and his sketch pad. His mature response is that “pets die, music fades — but art is for keeps.” The heist goes wrong, and Nemo is trapped inside this stunning home covered in artwork and the most modern technology and appliances. Over time, he slowly realizes that even the nicest place can be a prison if you can’t leave. With no air conditioning, no running water, and little food, Nemo spends his days trying to escape while his mind begins playing tricks on his sanity.
With only Dafoe on screen trying to MacGyver his way out of confinement, the screen is filled with observations about everything from art (some of the paintings seem to be not only staring at him but judging him) to wealth and desperation. The audience’s ability to stick with his maddening journey will inevitably arrive at the “what would you do in this situation” conundrum. Would you eat canned dog food, would you kill the tropical fish in the tank for food, and where would you use the bathroom if there’s no water? The cinematography aids in the anxiety, close-ups of sweat beads, heat vents and, of course, the artwork. Little to no musical score hones our ears on Dafoe’s breathing, panic and agonizing screams for help.
“Inside” is not without moments of comedic irony. If the fridge is open for more than a few minutes, the Macarena begins playing. Every room Nemo destroys becomes an inadvertent work of realism. As the camera begins to zoom out and show what he’s done to this place, the poster’s tagline really comes into play: “A Solitary Exhibition.” Much like Nemo, “Inside” overstays its welcome by running over the 90-minute mark. There’s a unified fatigue between the main character and the audience, and whether you care if this man ever escapes or not will ultimately decide your opinion of the film. Dafoe’s talent is the real exhibit here, running through a wild spectrum of emotions and feelings. Only his second feature, Vasilis Katsoupis shows real promise as a creative and intuitive filmmaker.
Final Thought: “Inside” will test your patience multiple times, but the talent and dedication of Willem Dafoe are undisputed.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
