Grisly Galveston: From ghosts to gangsters, the darker side of Galveston’s history remains, from a tourism perspective, one of the island’s greatest assets. Look no further than Galveston Historical Foundation’s new Thunder & Blood walking tours, which depart at 7 p.m. nightly Thursday through Sunday from Shearn Moody Plaza, 25th Street and The Strand. The 90-minute tours cover eight or nine of the grisliest crimes in the island’s history, including a cop’s murder at Sealy-Hutchings bank on the eve of the Great Depression and the assassination of mobster “One-Armed George” Musey outside the Alamo Club in 1935. Drawn from first-hand and newspaper accounts, all the crimes on the tour have been thoroughly researched and are 100 percent true. Reservations are $25 for adults and $14 for ages 6-12; groups are limited to no more than 24 people a tour. Visit galvestonhistory.org for details.
Escape the Library
A rogue book has sealed off the exits to the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., and it’s up to teams of up to 10 players each to figure out a solution at Escape the Library. Friday at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m., teens will explore the library after hours as they discover clues and solve puzzles to find a way out. (Required registration is open to ages 13-18, but both sessions are almost full.) Find more details about this and the library’s other teen-oriented events, such as henna classes and tabletop role-playing games, at rosenberg-library.org.
Piano Points
Todd MacKenzie, an owner of the 23rd Street Station piano bar, 1706 23rd St., wrote earlier this week to let us know what’s going on while the bar hopes to win its third straight “Best Music Venue” award from readers of this newspaper. Despite outward appearances, 23rd Street hosts much more than piano players, he noted, mentioning guitarists and violinists, jazz trios and comedy shows like this Sunday’s Lafftown Funniest Comedy Contest following the regular Singalong Sunday at 4 p.m. All performances are visible from the roomy patio bar out back, and keep an eye out for special events like the Elton John tribute on Sept. 15 and one of the recurring “dueling pianos” face-offs the next night. Also this weekend, Keith Neubauer and Mike Sueiro tickle the ivories Friday and Saturday, respectively. Visit 23rdstreetstation.com for details.
Stained Glass and Neon
Son of late Texas blue-eyed soul great Roy “Treat Her Right” Head, Sundance Head inherited the genes of a dynamite stage performer as well as an older brother’s record collection that steeped him in the classics: James Brown, Marvin Gaye, Patsy Cline and Queen. A stint as an American Idol semifinalist in 2007 served as a launching pad for its NBC rival The Voice a decade later, where Head joined Team Blake and won the whole shootin’ match in Season 11. His latest album, last year’s Starting Again, blends radio-friendly modern country with a debt to elegant ‘80s balladeers such as Gene Watson, Steve Wariner and Ricky Van Shelton. Head, whose summer single “Bars and Churches” echoes his 2019 album Stained Glass and Neon, stops by Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand, Friday at 10 p.m. Visit yagascafe.com for details.
Making a SPLASh
SPLASh Texas — it stands for Stopping Plastics and Litter Along Shorelines — and the Audubon Society‘s Houston chapter are co-sponsoring the inaugural cleanup of Ferry Beach on Bolivar Peninsula Saturday between 8 and 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Galveston-Bolivar Ferry landing and begin the outing with a guided birding tour of the beach; trash bags, water and shade will be provided. Be sure to park at the ferry bathrooms and board the boat on foot to avoid the diabolical line. Visit SPLASh Texas’ Facebook page for more details and a registration link.
Weather Forecasting
The idiosyncratic sculptures of June Woest’s “Those Prepared for the Weather are Those that Get to Go” exhibition — which closes Sunday at Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand — adopt a certain whimsical attitude toward an increasingly fraught subject, especially in this part of the world. The longtime Houston Community College faculty member used her extensive ceramics experience to create objects that allow anyone who picks them up to become, in her words, a “master manipulator of the weather.” “Individually, you can walk up to them and relate and imagine holding them,” Woest said in a YouTube artist talk posted on the center’s website, “but as a group, too, they do something different.” Visit galvestonartscenter.org for details.
Furry Swimmers
The Dog Days of Summer is not just cliché, at least not at the Friendswood City Pool, 900 Cedarwood Ave. From 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, your four-legged furry friend is welcome to take a dip, join in water aerobics or otherwise cavort and cool off to its canine heart’s content. Sorry, no cats, lizards or other pets are allowed; no humans are permitted in the pool, either. All owners must present up-to-date vaccination proof and are responsible for their dog’s behavior (including cleaning up messes). The event is limited to 75 dogs at a time and, if it even approaches that threshold, ought to be quite a sight. Registration is required; see secure.rec1.com/TX/friendswood-tx/catalog and find the “Special Events” tab. Admission is $3 for Friendswood residents and $5 for non-residents; call 281-996-3342 for details.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
