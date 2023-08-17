Grisly Galveston: From ghosts to gangsters, the darker side of Galveston’s history remains, from a tourism perspective, one of the island’s greatest assets. Look no further than Galveston Historical Foundation’s new Thunder & Blood walking tours, which depart at 7 p.m. nightly Thursday through Sunday from Shearn Moody Plaza, 25th Street and The Strand. The 90-minute tours cover eight or nine of the grisliest crimes in the island’s history, including a cop’s murder at Sealy-Hutchings bank on the eve of the Great Depression and the assassination of mobster “One-Armed George” Musey outside the Alamo Club in 1935. Drawn from first-hand and newspaper accounts, all the crimes on the tour have been thoroughly researched and are 100 percent true. Reservations are $25 for adults and $14 for ages 6-12; groups are limited to no more than 24 people a tour. Visit galvestonhistory.org for details.

